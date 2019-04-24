Jacobs Named Principal Design Consultant for DART Cotton Belt Rail Line

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) has been selected as the principal design consultant for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Cotton Belt Regional Rail Corridor Project. The 26-mile project extends between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and Shiloh Road Station in Plano and will connect to three existing DART light rail lines.

As the principal design consultant to the Archer Western Construction, LLC and Herzog Contracting Corporation joint venture for the project, Jacobs will provide design and oversite services for track alignments, drainage, bridges, retaining walls, stations and signaling for the design-build project, which is anticipated for completion, with revenue service, by 2022. DART estimates the contract value at $1.1 billion.

The Cotton Belt Project will provide passenger rail connections and service to improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population and activity centers, as well as support sustainable growth and local and regional land-use visions.

"Connecting three counties and seven cities – including Dallas, the fastest-growing U.S. metro area – the Cotton Belt Project will enhance mobility, job growth and economic development throughout the corridor," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Senior Vice President of Regional Operations Tom Meinhart. "By providing additional passenger rail connections, DART is confronting population growth with smart and sustainable transit options to reduce congestion and delays for Texans."

In addition to the existing Orange, Green and Red DART lines, the Cotton Belt project will also connect to the Trinity Metro TEXRail, a 27-mile regional commuter line between DFW Airport and downtown Fort Worth, for which Jacobs previously served as program manager.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

