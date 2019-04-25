Jacobs Ranked No. 1 on ENR's Top 500 Design Firms List

"The number-one recognition on ENR's Top 500 Design Firms list speaks to Jacobs' leadership addressing unprecedented, disruptive shifts involving digitization, urbanization, the environment and climate change," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "These are tremendous growth engines for Jacobs because we bring innovative solutions that advance progress on these issues and create a more connected and sustainable world."

By combining diverse talents with deep client-application experience and digital intelligence, Jacobs analyzes complex problems from multiple perspectives to deliver more complete, higher value solutions for clients and communities around the world.

Optimizing technology-enabled, sustainable solutions

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport partnered with Jacobs to find innovative solutions for its Runway 17C/35C rehabilitation project, the airport's busiest runway and first full runway refurbishment since it opened in 1974. Jacobs developed a sustainable design strategy incorporating DFW's goals to minimize overall time of runway closure while keeping future maintenance costs low. High-tech, weather-resistant asphalt, equipped with a new pavement sensor system to measure weather impacts, simplifies future runway maintenance through the next 40 years. By keeping a good portion of the runway intact during the upgrade, the project's rehabilitation schedule, total cost and environmental impact from operations were reduced. In addition, the enhanced runway includes long-lasting LED lighting, which reduces the airport's utility consumption.

Confronting urbanization, resource demands

To continue to provide safe and reliable service, NEW Water – the brand of the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewer District in Wisconsin – replaced its solids handling facility to meet stricter environmental regulations, address increased capacity needs and replace aging infrastructure. Called the Resource Recovery and Electrical Energy generation system, or R2E2, Jacobs is providing consulting services for the project which harnesses resource recovery of nutrients and biogas, and generates electricity using advanced wastewater technologies for cost savings and environmental benefit. Using anaerobic digestion, it's estimated the project will recover enough methane gas to reduce energy costs by up to 50% in the first year of operation.

Addressing climate threats with sustainable design

Sustainability served as a central theme throughout King County's Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station (WWTS) project, which incorporated 3D models and virtual reality, green infrastructure and renewable energy generation. Located near Seattle, the Jacobs-designed Georgetown WWTS integrates technical innovation and sustainable solutions to treat combined sewer overflows prior to discharge into local waterways. The station design includes several sustainable elements, based in part on input from the community, which will help proactively prepare the region to combat flooding from the projected sea level rise and future wet weather issues. When complete in 2022, the station will treat up to 70 million gallons of combined stormwater runoff and wastewater per day, providing positive social, economic and environmental benefits for the community.

The complete list of 2019 ENR Top 500 Design Firms, including the full cover story, will also be available in the April 29 issue of ENR.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

