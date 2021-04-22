Jacobs Recognized for Environmental Industry Leadership with Six Business Achievement Awards

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been recognized by Environmental Business International (EBI) with six business achievement awards in 2020 for leadership and outstanding performance in Climate Action, Justice & Equality, COVID Response, Hydrogen Economy, Nature-based Design, and Adaptation and Resilience Solutions. The annual awards are administered by Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) and Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ), two leading sources of business intelligence in the environmental industry.

"From the way we operate our business, to the work we perform with clients and other organizations, we continue to look at how we can make a positive environmental, societal and economic difference for our people, businesses, governments and communities around the world," said Jacobs President & Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada.

The awards were announced virtually by Environmental Business International, showcasing the contributions the professional consulting industry is making to address the planet's environmental and climate change challenges.

Industry Leadership: Climate Action Plan – On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Jacobs released its Climate Action Plan, which outlined the company's climate change commitments: 100% renewable energy and net zero carbon for operations and business travel in 2020 (achieved), and being carbon negative by 2030.

Social Contribution: Justice and Equality – In August 2020, building on Jacobs' existing inclusion and diversity strategy, TogetherBeyond℠, Jacobs launched a global Action Plan for Advancing Justice and Equality, setting actionable initiatives and measurable objectives in the company's continuing efforts to address embedded and systemic racial inequities.

COVID Response: Worksite Contact Tracing – In support of our biopharmaceutical clients engaged in the critical manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics, Jacobs deployed its innovative ion© Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform to serve as a worksite contact tracing application to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in close working situations.

Business Model Innovation: Clean Distributed Generation & Energy Storage – Jacobs and Yarra Valley Water, Melbourne's largest retail water utility, partnered on a case study to explore the relationship between the outputs of water electrolysis – hydrogen and pure oxygen – in support of Australia's hydrogen industry growth. The findings highlighted the opportunity for decarbonization by co-locating cost competitive "sustainable" hydrogen production at wastewater treatment plants and using oxygen treatment processes to deliver net capital and operating cost savings for the utility – without compromising the nation's drinking water resources.

New Practice Area: Positive Performance – Jacobs and Biomimicry 3.8 (B3.8) have developed a unique collaborative partnership that combines B3.8's nature-based assessment and innovation methodology – Positive Performance – with the domain expertise of Jacobs' engineers, architects, landscape architects and planners to offer clients regenerative design solutions that optimize system performance while delivering health and wellness benefits for people and the planet. The concept is based on biomimicry – emulation of nature's innovation into design – and provides a unique platform for the development of sustainable solutions in the built environment.

Project Merit: Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience – In October 2020, the new Cutter Lateral Reach 21 Water Treatment Plant in New Mexico achieved substantial completion and plant acceptance. Built to address critical adaptation, resilience and environmental justice issues, the 3.5-million-gallons-per-day greenfield project – which involves the treatment and conveyance of water from the Cutter Reservoir – provides a clean, reliable and long-term water source for the Navajo and Jicarilla Apache communities along the Cutter Lateral.

"Congratulations to our employees, clients and environmental industry partners for challenging the status quo and developing forward-thinking solutions that support sustainable growth and opportunity for all, in harmony with the natural environment," said Pragada. "By working together, aiming higher and living inclusion, we can create an enduring legacy for generations to come."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

