Jacobs Secures New Framework Agreement on Dounreay Decommissioning Program

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a four-year framework agreement by Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL) to provide decommissioning services. Located in Caithness County, Scotland, the Dounreay site is one of the most complex nuclear decommissioning programs in Europe, with extensive remediation activities underway to return the former nuclear energy testing site to as near its original condition as possible.

The construction of a size reduction facility, shaft and silo decommissioning and demolition of historic active laboratories are just some of the major projects expected to be delivered as part of the decommissioning services framework, which DSRL estimates is worth up to $500 million (£400M).

The framework, spanning four years with potential extensions of up to three years, has been awarded to six organisations. It enables DSRL to take the site into a new phase of decommissioning when historic wastes from the shaft, silo and low-level waste pits are due to be retrieved, repackaged and consigned to modern waste facilities.

"This is a complex and significant program of work which is central to our shared vision with DSRL to make the site and surrounding area safe and clean for future generations," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear International Senior Vice President and General Manager Pete Lutwyche. "Harnessing our 24 years' experience providing full life-cycle nuclear decommissioning and program management solutions at Dounreay, we continue to work closely with the local community to draw on their expertise."

The Dounreay site was the U.K.'s center of fast reactor research and development of nuclear energy from 1955 until 1994 and is now Scotland's largest nuclear clean-up and demolition project. The experimental nature of many of its redundant facilities means the clean-up and demolition requires innovative techniques and solutions as well as great care to achieve decommissioning as safely and efficiently as possible. DSRL is responsible for managing the chemical and radiological hazards at Dounreay in a way that protects people and the environment, investing a great deal of effort in its systems and practices to ensure operations are conducted safely.

