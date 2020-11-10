Jacobs Secures New Panel Appointment with Melbourne Water

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed to Melbourne Water's Engineering Services Panel. One of just two consultants appointed to the panel, Jacobs will deliver engineering consulting services, including strategic planning, feasibility and design services, to Melbourne Water to help deliver better outcomes for projects and customers. The appointment is for an initial three-year period with possible extension for up to seven years.

"Our select appointment to this partnership is testament to both the global capability we bring to the table and the strength of our shared organizational values," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "We look forward to working closely with Melbourne Water over the coming years as a partner for change, applying our passion and experience to help improve water resilience and further enhance the world-leading livability of the city for all Melburnians."

As challenges from population growth, urbanization and climate change continue to grow, Melbourne Water is engaging with partners who can help them look beyond the status quo for clever solutions that build capacity, enhance sustainability and generate enduring social value for local communities.

"Melbourne Water is very pleased to have Jacobs as a partner to provide engineering services and looks forward to working with them in delivering innovative solutions that drive increased value for our customers and community," said Eamonn Kelly, General Manager, Major Program Delivery.

Melbourne Water manages water supply, sewerage, waterways and drainage assets across the greater Melbourne area. This includes a protected catchment area of 156,700 hectares, supply of 461 billion liters of high-quality drinking water to customers each year, operation of 14 water treatment plants and maintenance of 1067km of water mains. Its services underpin the wellbeing and physical health of the communities it serves and helps make Melbourne a great place to live.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

