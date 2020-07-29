Jacobs Selected by US Air Force for Operations, Maintenance and Sustainment of Critical Mission Systems

DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Strategic Warning & Surveillance Systems Division for Operations, Maintenance and Sustainment (OM&S) of critical mission systems for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Cheyenne Mountain Complex (NCMC). The contract, known as the Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment (ITW/AA) and Space Support Contract II (NISSC II) went into effect June 25, 2020, and has a maximum value to Jacobs of $455M over a six-year period of performance.

Jacobs will support the classified communications and processing for Command and Control (C2) capability and legacy space C2 systems at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station (CMAFS) and Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Vandenberg AFB, California; and other sites, worldwide. The NISSC II OM&S Task Order also establishes requirements for operations and maintenance support for the CMAFS Information Systems Infrastructure.

"We welcome the opportunity to help support the U.S. Air Force in continual operation, maintenance and sustainment of the systems necessary to make decisions about threats to North America, and to maintain space situational awareness," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "The importance of the USAF mission and challenges they face sustaining complex systems for a no-fail mission are tremendous catalysts that energize our entire workforce to redefine what's possible in delivering innovative solutions."

Missions will include warnings and control from airborne, land-based and space-based systems which sense and report threat activities in air and space against North America and its allies, and will be performed at Cheyenne Mountain Complex, located near NORAD and U.S. Northern Command headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Jacobs is delivering innovative OM&S solutions for an expanding portfolio of U.S. Government and commercial customers, driving added value while enabling its clients most critical missions.

