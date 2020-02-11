Jacobs Strengthens Cyber Team with Strategic Hire of SVP

"Growing Jacobs' cyber business is a key element of our Critical Mission Solutions line of business strategy," said Jacobs Executive Vice President and COO of Critical Mission Solutions Dawne Hickton. "Caesar's strong leadership experience directly supports our growth and continued development and deployment of innovative solutions across an ever-expanding client base."

Nieves brings more than 20 years of senior-level experience as a business and technical leader directly supporting U.S. Government clients and successfully growing a cyber business. He served in leadership roles at Engility, Unisys, Dell and Booz Allen Hamilton. In these positions, he was responsible for the growth and execution of business units focused on cyber, C4ISR and systems engineering, primarily for U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security clients. Most recently, he served as vice president of corporate growth and strategy at CALIBRE Systems in Alexandria, Virginia.

"I am encouraged by Jacobs' commitment to strengthen and grow its cyber business," said Nieves. "Jacobs challenges conventional cyber approaches by applying deep domain and mission understanding with creative solutions to meet the continuously evolving cyber threats facing national government and private sector clients globally."

Nieves earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Organization and Management at Hampton University and a Master of Business Administration in Information Systems Management from Regis University.

With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

