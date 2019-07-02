Jacobs Supports NASA's Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test

"As NASA's largest services provider, we collaborate internally and partner with NASA to deliver mission-tailored solutions that enable safe exploration of the Moon and beyond," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "Delivering full lifecycle aerospace capabilities across multiple NASA centers allows Jacobs to be integrally involved in supporting NASA's aggressive deep space exploration objectives."

Working with NASA, the Jacobs team played a crucial support role across five NASA centers in every project phase of AA-2, including design, development, fabrication, integration of crucial avionics and data collection systems, final launch processing and integration, and launch operations. Jacobs will also play a major role in full analysis of launch and test data captured from sensors and instruments for the mission.

With no astronauts on board, the test flight launched atop a booster from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying a fully functional LAS and a 22,000-pound Orion test vehicle to an altitude of 31,000 feet at Mach 1.3 (over 1,000 Mph). At that point, the abort system engines quickly propelled the crew module away from the rocket within milliseconds, and data recorders jettisoned from the crew module before Orion reached the Atlantic Ocean.

The successful completion of AA-2 will help pave the way for NASA's Artemis 1 mission, the first uncrewed flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule.

