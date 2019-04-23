Jacobs to Deliver Construction Phase Services for Watercare's Central Interceptor Project

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) has secured a variation with Watercare, New Zealand's largest water and wastewater utility, for the continuation of professional services during the construction phase of the Central Interceptor (CI) wastewater tunnel project in Auckland, New Zealand.

Jacobs has been engaged as the professional engineering advisor for the CI project since 2014, delivering detailed design services. Jacobs role has been extended to include construction management and design support services for the construction phase of the CI project, expected to begin in mid-2019 and continue through 2025.

"The appointment builds on our 20-year working relationship with Watercare," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities COO and President Bob Pragada. "Our appointment is testament to the way our team has worked with Watercare and our subconsultant partners to deliver value during previous stages, and our ability to assemble a global team with extensive experience in the construction of deep tunnel water conveyance systems."

Designed to collect and convey sewage and combined sewage overflows, the CI tunnel will run approximately eight miles (13 kilometers) from Western Springs to the Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant and is the largest ever wastewater project undertaken in New Zealand. The new tunnel is expected to reduce the volume of wet-weather overflows by 80 percent, contributing to the overall health improvement of Auckland city's waterways and receiving environment.

"The Central Interceptor is the largest capital project Watercare have ever undertaken," said Watercare Executive Programme Director Shayne Cunis. "Jacobs' ability to mobilize a talented global team to Auckland and apply lessons learned from similar projects undertaken in London, Singapore and the UAE, was critical to our continuation with them for the next stage of the project."

Jacobs in New Zealand employs more than 400 people across four offices in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, and provides an extensive range of technical and professional services to private and public clients in the water, power, buildings and infrastructure, transport and environmental and spatial planning sectors.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

