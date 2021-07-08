Jacobs to Design Plant Upgrade for Vital Tasmania Water Asset

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) will deliver design services for TasWater's Bryn Estyn Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Upgrade project in Hobart, Australia, which is the primary supplier of drinking water for the city and surrounding areas.

The upgrade will establish a new and multi-barrier approach to ensure safe drinking water supply, increase capacity to 160 mega liters per day to meet anticipated future demand, and improve resilience in supply for the people of Hobart. TasWater is the water and sewage utility provider for the state of Tasmania and estimates the upgrade cost at more than $155 million (>AU $200 million).

"Despite having a relatively moderate climate, Hobart is one of the driest capital cities in Australia," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Global Operations Patrick Hill. "The quality of its drinking water supply has been impacted by recent lower than average rainfall at a time when demand is rising from a growing population. This makes this upgrade critical to ensure the reliability of drinking water for future generations."

Jacobs will deliver concept/functional design for estimating purposes, detailed design and construction and commissioning support services for the project. Jacobs' local Hobart presence, along with its global team of water specialists with experience delivering similar projects across Australia and around the world, was key to securing the appointment.

The project is the first major upgrade to be undertaken by the Capital Delivery Office, established to deliver TasWater's extensive Capital Works Program across Tasmania.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

