Jacobs to Present at Cowen, Barclays, Citi and J.P. Morgan Investor Conferences

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) Executive Vice President and COO of Critical Mission Solutions Dawne Hickton will present at Cowen and Company Aerospace and Defense Conference in New York City on Wednesday, February 12.

President and CFO Kevin Berryman and President and COO Bob Pragada will present at Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Fla. on Wednesday, February 19.

Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou and President and CFO Kevin Berryman will present at Citi's 2020 Global Industrials Conference in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, February 20.

Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou and President and CFO Kevin Berryman will present at J.P. Morgan's Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 10.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call and view accompanying slides at www.jacobs.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

