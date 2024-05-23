Jacobs to Provide Highways & Environmental Services to Hertfordshire County Council

Innovative and sustainable solutions to upgrade highways network in the United Kingdom

Supports vision to enhance economy, environmental stewardship and social equity

DALLAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed by Hertfordshire County Council to provide multi-discipline and flexible highways and environmental professional services to advance the public highways network in Hertfordshire, U.K.

Working collaboratively with Hertfordshire County Council and its supply chain, Jacobs will provide program and asset management, and technical support to the highway and environmental service – to protect and maximize value from Hertfordshire County Council's $10 billion (£8 billion) highway, structures and environmental assets.

The Jacobs-led team includes a strategic partnership with PA Consulting as embedded innovation and transformation partner. PA Consulting's Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Royston, Hertfordshire will be a creative center from which to help create the future of local transport and highway services. Additionally, the team includes sub consultants Tetra Tech, Tony Gee and Brightly, a Siemens company. This integrated, locally-driven team will deliver enduring outcomes for the Hertfordshire community with a specific focus on sustainability and social value objectives.

Hertfordshire County Council expects the contract to commence in October for an initial five years followed by optional extension periods to a maximum of 14 years, with an estimated contract value of $22 million (£17 million) per annum.

"We are developing a collaborative innovation culture with Hertfordshire County Council that will evolve services to meet ambitions for a cleaner, healthier Hertfordshire and grow local small/medium enterprises, suppliers, skills and jobs," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Our program management capability and tools, combined with our global specialists and data solutions ultimately benefit the county's residents and businesses creating more resilient and effective services for more than a million people who live and work in Hertfordshire."

"Following much hard work and a competitive procurement process, I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Jacobs. I look forward to many years of close co-operation as we continue working to protect, repair and enhance our highways network," said Hertfordshire County Councilor and Executive Member for Highways Phil Bibby. "Our roads are the arteries that connect our people and communities across the county and I am confident that working together with Jacobs we have the right people and plans in place to deliver for Hertfordshire."

Ranked No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record and as one of the largest service providers to U.K. Local Government Authorities, Jacobs helps plan, develop, finance, design, deliver and maintain world-class infrastructure solutions that connect people and communities.

