Jacobs Wins Contract to Provide Construction Phase Services for WuXi Biologics Biomanufacturing Facility

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) has been selected to provide construction management services for global biologics leader, WuXi Biologics, to support the development of its new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility located in Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland. The new facility, modelled on the "Factories of the Future" concept, will incorporate best-in-class innovative technology optimized for the flexible production of a wide range of biologic drugs for customers globally.

Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, which they estimate to cost more than $394 million, the project is expected to accelerate the development of biologics in Europe and help increase investment and jobs in Ireland under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs initiative. WuXi's investment will result in the creation of 400 highly skilled jobs over five years as well as approximately 700 construction jobs.

"This project shows how we partner with our life sciences clients to advance cutting-edge facilities and drug therapies, while supporting the communities where we live and work," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Senior Vice President and General Manager Ken Gilmartin. "WuXi has given us the opportunity to deliver a state-of-the art project to help them serve a global patient population, while furthering the ambition to make Ireland a global center of excellence in biologics, driving investment in Co. Louth and creating highly skilled jobs."

The 26-hectare biomanufacturing facility, WuXi's first outside of China, will incorporate traditional fed-batch or perfusion process and continuous bioprocessing, a next-generation processing technology using selected single-use cell culture and fixed stainless-steel elements for purification. When completed, a total capacity of 48,000L fed-batch and 6,000L perfusion will be installed, representing one of the world's largest plants using single-use bioreactors.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com , and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

