Jacobs Wins Global Water Awards for Innovative, Sustainable Water Work

DALLAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been recognized for its innovative, technical and sustainable achievements in the international water sector. The Green Meadows Water Treatment Plant in southwest, Florida, and the Tuas Desalination Plant in Singapore, both of which were under the engineering supervision of Jacobs, received the coveted Global Water Awards for Water Project of the Year and Desalination Plant of the Year, respectively. Jacobs was also honored with a distinction award for Water Company of the Year. Established in 2006 by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), the awards recognize the most important achievements in the international water industry over the previous year, rewarding initiatives and companies that are moving the industry forward.

"We are humbled to be given the Award of Distinction for 2019 Global Water Company of the Year and owe this recognition to our clients who place their trust in our teams, partnering with them in delivering their projects and solving challenges," said Jacobs Global Vice President and Global Water Director Peter Nicol. "We are honored for Jacobs to receive world-wide recognition for excellence in serving our clients and playing a role in their projects, Green Meadows and Tuas Desalination Plant, being recognized as the best water project and desalination plant of the year."

Jacobs earned a distinction award for Water Company of the Year, the top award that recognizes the company that made the most significant contribution to the development of the international water sector in 2018. Several achievements that positioned Jacobs for the nomination include its work on the world's largest membrane bioreactor water reclamation plant in Singapore; securing the role of engineering design manager for the California WaterFix project; retaining its slot at the top of the trenchless engineering leaderboard and Jacobs' successes in both the green infrastructure and digital space.

Lee County Utilities' Green Meadows Water Treatment Plant, located in southwest Florida, received the Water Project of the Year, in part because the sustainable plant is a first-of-its-kind, combining new with existing technology to treat water from three different aquifers using the latest, large scale treatment technologies. This blend of proven, innovative technologies combined under a single system provides a dynamic, cost effective treatment plant that increases the county's water supply treatment flexibility and reliability while reducing operational costs by as much as 60%. Jacobs served as the prime engineer on the project, beginning early evaluations more than a decade ago. The 14 million-gallons-per-day facility replaced an aging lime softening plant, previously in operation for more than 35 years. The project also recently received a Technology Merit Award for Water Supply from the Environmental Business Journal.

Additionally, Singapore's Tuas Desalination Plant – owned and operated by PUB, Singapore's national water agency – earned the Desalination Plant of the Year. Jacobs serves as PUB's consulting engineer for the state-of-the-art desal plant that covers just 3.5 hectares, making the plant the most space-efficient facility in the land-scarce country. Singapore aims to meet much of its future water demand with water reuse and desalination practices, therefore, this project is a critical component to achieving the country's vision.

The coveted Global Water Awards were presented at the Global Water Summit in April, in London. Through a rigorous selection process, winners were determined by a worldwide water industry vote for their innovation and contributions to the international water sector.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

