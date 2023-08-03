Jacobson Institute and SkillStorm Join Forces to Help Prepare Learners For the Midwest's Tech Renaissance

News provided by

SkillStorm

03 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Jacobson Institute at Grand View University, in partnership with SkillStorm, aims to lead the Midwest and beyond in skills-based learning and certification and help employers equip their workforce with high-demand tech skills.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jacobson Institute at Grand View University today announced the launch of a new training partnership designed to strengthen Iowa's tech talent pipeline to support the state's fast-growing tech industry. The initiative, powered by pioneering tech workforce platform SkillStorm, will provide employers throughout Iowa and nationally with access to a deeper pool of qualified tech talent and a means of upskilling their present workforce.

"The Jacobson Institute is driving a new era of tech talent development in Iowa and beyond," said Dr. Lynn Marie Burks, Executive Director of the Jacobson Institute. "Through this transformative partnership, we're providing cutting-edge tech training and certifications that provide Iowa businesses with a new resource to advance their employees' skills, while laying the groundwork for sustained economic growth and innovation both regionally and nationally."

The Midwest is quickly gaining a reputation as a burgeoning tech industry hotspot, often referred to as the "Silicon Prairie." Companies are flocking to heartland states, including Iowa, for their pro-business environments, low cost of operations, and top-tier educational institutions. Already, several major tech companies have facilities in Iowa, including John Deere; Workiva, Inc; and Collins Aerospace, as well as a host of start-ups in agricultural tech, fintech, health technology, and software development – all of which have accelerated the demand for qualified tech professionals in the state.

The Jacobson Institute is responding to the needs of the nation's rapidly changing economy by prioritizing skills-first learning that focuses on the most urgent talent needs of businesses. This new initiative builds on a track record of innovative partnerships designed to help regional employers prime their workforce in today's most in-demand skills.

Through SkillStorm's platform, the Jacobson Institute will offer a range of courses to prepare for certifications including AWS, Salesforce, CompTIA, Appian, and Pega. These certifications will enable employers to keep up with the accelerating pace of technological change by providing training in high-demand tech skills to their existing workforce, while also preparing the next generation of qualified tech professionals.

"The Midwest, with Iowa at its center, is poised to become the next frontier in the tech industry nationwide, so it is critical to build a resilient pipeline of skilled talent capable of meeting both current and future employer demands," said Joe Mitchell, COO at SkillStorm. "This is about shaping a future-proof workforce with the skills needed to take the Midwest's tech industry to new heights."

About SkillStorm
SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

About Jacobson Institute at Grand View University
Grand View University houses the Jacobson Institute, which was established in 2008 with a gift from the late Dick Jacobson to improve the education system through innovation. Grand View recently refocused its Jacobson Institute (The JI) to meet not only innovation through education but accelerate a mindset to support workforce needs in 2030 and beyond. The JI acts as tomorrow's future global workbench and focuses on equipping learners at all levels with the right skills at the right time to improve career outcomes and social mobility.

About Grand View University
Founded in 1896, Grand View University offers a high-quality education to a diverse student body in a career-oriented, liberal arts-grounded curriculum in Des Moines, Iowa. At Grand View, students find a winning combination of high-quality programs, experienced professors, and caring individuals. Grand View has a student body of approximately 2,000 in 35 undergraduate and eight graduate programs. Find out more at www.grandview.edu.

SOURCE SkillStorm

