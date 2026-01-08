YUPRO Placement and SkillStorm Partner to Empower Veterans in Cyber and Cloud Careers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm and YUPRO Placement today announced a strategic partnership to provide U.S. military veterans with no-cost career services and direct access to high-demand tech employment opportunities in cybersecurity and AWS cloud computing. The initiative combines SkillStorm's industry-aligned training with YUPRO Placement's job seeker workshops and nationwide employer network, creating a pathway for veterans to transition into the civilian workforce.

Through this partnership, veterans who complete SkillStorm's training programs will receive YUPRO Placement's award-winning career development services, including resume coaching, interview preparation, and connections to opportunities with mission-aligned employers. This partnership creates career and economic mobility for veterans transitioning to the private sector through in-demand training, job seeker services, and on-the-job support. Employers benefit by gaining access to an untapped pool of talent in hard-to-fill fields such as cybersecurity and cloud computing.

YUPRO Placement CEO Michelle Sims emphasized how crucial the support before and during a job assignment is: "Our team helps veterans translate their military experience into the technical and durable skills that connect with employers who value their service. But this is only the first step. Our on-assignment coaching and wrapround support ensures that veterans build lasting careers in the digital economy."

This partnership comes at a time when cybersecurity job openings exceed 750,000 nationwide, and cloud computing roles are projected to grow 23% annually through 2030, according to Forbes and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yet many veterans face barriers to entry, including lack of civilian credentials and limited access to employer networks.

"Too many veterans leave the service ready to work but without a clear on-ramp into the digital economy," said Joe Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at SkillStorm. "In reality, they have a competitive advantage that is often overlooked. Veterans bring mission discipline, system thinking, and the ability to learn fast—traits that are critical in cybersecurity and cloud roles. By pairing industry-aligned training with real employer access, this partnership ensures veterans can move directly into careers that strengthen both our economy and our national security."

Mitchell recently authored a widely circulated op-ed in DC Journal highlighting the urgent need to reshore tech jobs and invest in domestic talent. "Each year, U.S. companies offshore more than 300,000 high-skill tech jobs," he wrote. "If America's goal is to lead in AI safety, adoption, and exports, it needs engineers, data scientists, and systems integrators here—especially entry-level cohorts like veterans who learn fastest embedded with U.S. teams."

SkillStorm's online, instructor-led training is open to veterans nationwide and aligned to industry certifications from CompTIA, AWS, MSFT, Salesforce, and more. The company has trained and supported more than 500 veterans in the pursuit of their first job in tech.

Veterans interested in enrolling in the program should visit https://info.skillstorm.com/ss-gi-bill-pathways. Employers interested in accessing skill-first talent in the veteran community should visit https://yupro.com/get-hired/

About SkillStorm: SkillStorm is a technology talent accelerator that builds and deploys high-performing teams trained in today's most in-demand enterprise platforms. Through its unique hire-train-deploy model, SkillStorm partners with employers to upskill diverse talent pipelines and deliver workforce solutions at scale. With a focus on veterans, college graduates, and career changers, SkillStorm provides industry-recognized credentials and hands-on experience, helping organizations close critical skill gaps while advancing economic mobility and workforce equity.

About YUPRO Placement: YUPRO Placement is a leading skills-first talent placement firm dedicated to advancing career and economic mobility for traditionally overlooked talent. YUPRO Placement partners with mission-aligned employers nationwide to deliver diverse, job-ready IT and business operations talent for apprenticeship, contract-to-hire, and direct hire roles.

