Jacquelin Scully of HWP Honored as a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Rising Star

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquelin Scully, MPH, Vice President, Account Director, at Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), will be honored as a Rising Star by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) at its annual Woman of the Year gala in New York City on May 10, 2024, and virtually around the world.

HBA Rising Stars are professionals in the early stages of their careers. They represent various sectors of the healthcare industry and are designated by HBA's corporate partner organizations. This honor recognizes an individual's outstanding performance, commitment to excellence, and valuable contributions to their company's success.

"Jacquelin exemplifies the essence of a true Rising Star," stated Jani Hegarty, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of HWP. "Her profound dedication to health care and advancing patient care have made her an indispensable leader and trusted partner to our clients, truly embodying the excellence we strive for at HWP. Since its inception, HWP has nominated and celebrated Rising Stars and Luminaries. We are committed to the professional development of all employees and greatly appreciate the opportunity provided by HBA to celebrate the achievements of women in the industry."

The HBA will convene the industry's most influential leaders to celebrate the work of 95 Rising Stars and other prominent honorees who are powering the possibilities for all women in the industry. Offered live in New York City and via viewing parties remotely, the Woman of the Year gala is again a sold-out event.

About HWP

HWP is a women-founded, women-led, medical and scientific communications agency headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, with a satellite office in San Diego, California. Established in 2005, HWP partners with the life science industry to develop cutting-edge, award-winning medical communications solutions for the advancement of patient care. Last year, HWP acquired Hybrid Healthcare Communications. Hybrid is focused on delivering innovative educational experiences for its Commercial and Medical Affairs Pharmaceutical Company clients and Medical Societies. The Hybrid approach allows clients to engage with their customers, live and virtual, in a memorable and impactful way. For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com.

