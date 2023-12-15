Patrick Baffuto of Hybrid Healthcare Joins the International Advisory Committee for the 20th International Congress on Infectious Diseases (ICID)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Baffuto, Executive Vice President Client Services of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, will be joining the International Advisory Committee for the 20th International Congress on Infectious Disease (ICID). The ICID will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from December 3 to 6, 2024.

The ICID brings together over 2,500 infectious disease experts from more than 100 countries from key decision makers to infectious disease pharmacists, to frontline laboratorians and community healthcare workers. The congress offers an all-encompassing experience, covering clinical knowledge and practice, novel translational science, infection prevention protocols, and the epidemic intelligence of infectious disease. With more than 10 years of convention management excellence, live engagement expertise, and digital innovation, Baffuto has been recognized as a thought leader.

"I am honored to be invited to contribute to such an esteemed gathering of global experts in the field of infectious diseases," shared Baffuto. "ICID's commitment to infectious disease education and overall global health is core to who they are. I look forward to collaborating with the Committee to ensure the delivery of comprehensive, balanced, and high-quality content to benefit the international medical community."

As a member of the International Advisory Committee, Baffuto will play an instrumental role in shaping congress discourse and content. His responsibilities will include providing advice and mentorship to the ICID Programme Committee; contributing to program development by recommending keynote speakers, scientific presenters and workshop leads, evaluating abstracts and awards submitted for the congress, and providing strategic organizational conference execution guidance.

"We are very proud of Patrick," stated Jani Hegarty, CEO of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP). "This appointment aligns with our philosophy of advancing patient care. It is an opportunity to serve the infectious disease community as they face challenges with emerging pathogens, antibiotic resistance, vaccine hesitancy, and maintaining effective public health measures. Addressing these issues requires a multidisciplinary approach involving healthcare partners, research, and public awareness."

Hybrid is focused on delivering innovative educational experiences for our Commercial and Medical Affairs Pharmaceutical Company clients and Medical Societies. The Hybrid approach allows clients to engage with their customers, live and virtual, in a memorable and impactful way. Earlier this fall, Hybrid was acquired by HWP—combining HWP's longstanding reputation for the highest-caliber medical/scientific communications with Hybrid's proven expertise in state-of-the-art digital and interactive media. This new partnership reflects HWP's vision for the future. For more information about Hybrid, visit hybridhealth.com.

