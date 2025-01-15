HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designatronics is proud to announce that Jacques Lemire, a professional engineer with over 30 years of expertise in mechatronics and motion control, will be a key speaker at the upcoming MDSM (Motor, Drive Systems & Magnetics) Conference and Exhibitions, taking place February 18 - 20, 2025.

As a vital part of SDP/SI, a Designatronics brand, Lemire has played a key role in expanding the company's motor and motion control offerings, creating integrated customized solutions for the robotics and industrial automation industries.

Jacques Lemire to Speak at MDSM, February 19, 2025 Post this Jacques Lemire to Speak at MDSM, February 19, 2025

At MDSM, Lemire will join other experts in delivering insights on forward-looking technology. His presentation, titled "Motors and Motion Control System Design for Safety Considerations in Robotics Applications," will focus on the safety aspects of human-centered robots. Lemire will address the design and regulatory considerations necessary for integrating electro-mechanical drive systems into future robotic systems. He explained, "My talk will explore the essential design considerations for motors and mechanical drives, emphasizing safety and regulations to ensure seamless, secure integration in human-centric robots."

MDSM is a leading conference and expo showcasing the latest innovations in motor, drive systems, motion control, magnetic applications, and materials technology. The conference's Motor & Drive Systems Track highlights advancements that are shaping the future of robotics, automation, and manufacturing.

About Designatronics

Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides mechanical based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 100,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. Wybur Tools manufactures long-lasting carbide and HSS burs. For more information, visit www.designatronics.com.

About Jacques Lemire – Lemire PBD Consulting

Jacques Lemire is a professional engineer with over three decades of technical and executive business management experience in mechatronics and motion control in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia for the aerospace, robotics, and medical device industries between $60M and $955M. He is member of the American Gear Manufacturer Association (AGMA) Emerging Technologies Committee, ASME/IEEE Joint Humanoid Committee, and expert council on business and entrepreneurship at NC State SKEMA Business School. Currently Principal at Lemire PBD Consulting, he lives in Cary, NC with his wife, Linda.

SOURCE Designatronics. Inc.