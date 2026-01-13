QTC METRIC GEARS Expands Stock Metric Gear Offering for Industrial Automation Applications

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Metric Gears has expanded its portfolio of stock metric gearing solutions to better support industrial automation and other demanding applications. The enhanced product lineup is now available through shop.sdp-si.com, where customers can quickly and securely purchase components, download 3D CAD models, and access detailed material, dimensional, and design specifications.

"With an expanded catalog and expert engineering support, QTC Metric Gears continues to deliver precision gearing solutions tailored to modern industrial needs," said Jay McKenzie, Director of Sales and Marketing of Designatronics. "This gives customers greater access to off-the-shelf products as well as flexible customization options."

The expanded offering includes a broader selection of gears available with optional heat-treating, delivering improved durability, higher load capacity, and extended service life for performance-critical applications.

QTC Metric Gears provides a comprehensive range of high-quality metric gears with customization options including bore opening, keyway insertion, tap tooling, and bushing enhancements to meet specific application requirements.

The product range includes:

Spur Gears are available in acetal, stainless steel, carbon steel, nylon, alloy steel, and brass. Modules range from 0.5 through 10, with stock options offered with or without hubs and with plain or keyed bores.

Bevel Gears produced in Modules 0.5 through 8, including straight tooth, spiral tooth, and hypoid configurations. Stock materials include stainless steel, acetal, nylon, carbon steel, and alloy steel.

Gear Racks for linear motion applications, available in stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, brass, nylon, and acetal. Modules range from 0.5 to 10, with standard lengths from 100 mm to 2000 mm.

Helical Gears are designed for rack-and-pinion systems, offered in three styles and engineered as drop-in replacements for spur gears.

Internal Ring Gears are available in Modules 0.5 through 3, ideal for planetary gear designs.

Worms, Worm Shafts, and Mating Worm Wheels for high-ratio power transmission solutions.

When precision matters, expertise counts. Contact QTC Metric Gears to learn how the engineering team can support industrial automation applications.

About QTC METRIC GEARS

QTC METRIC GEARS was established in 1993 in response to the combination of an ever-increasing need for metric gears and a strong growth in demand for power transmission products. As a Designatronics Inc. brand, QTC Metric Gears provides one of the largest selections of stock metric gears in the U.S.A. QTC Metric Gears is not only a source for off-the-shelf products but also provides secondary operations and custom capabilities.

About Designatronics

Founded in 1950, parent company Designatronics, Inc. oversees its brands – SDP/SI, QBC (Quality Bearings & Components), QTC Metric Gears, and Wybur Tools – to deliver comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that add value across global markets.

