JADEX APPOINTS MARIO D'OVIDIO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

One Rock Operating Partner and Interim CEO Mike Modak Will Remain Jadex Board Member

GREER, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jadex Inc. ("Jadex" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturing and material science company serving the medical, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the appointment of Mario D'Ovidio as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2023. One Rock Capital Partners ("One Rock") Operating Partner and Jadex interim Chief Executive Officer, Mike Modak, will continue to serve as a member of the Jadex Board. Mr. Modak will remain involved with the Company, including by supporting the commercialization of its sustainable product portfolio.

Mr. D'Ovidio brings significant experience leading large manufacturing and consumer businesses, as well as managing consumer sales and engagement through multiple channels. Most recently, he served as President and Executive Vice President of Pentair's Consumer Solutions Segment, where he led a global organization of more than 5,000 employees responsible for $2.7 billion of revenue and 20 manufacturing sites. Prior to Pentair, Mr. D'Ovidio was Electrolux's Senior Vice President, Ownership Solutions Business Unit, Sales and Service North America, where he led a team responsible for $4.6 billion in revenue across the U.S. and Canada. During a career spanning more than three decades, Mr. D'Ovidio has also held senior roles at Husqvarna Group, Rapid Rack / Silverack LLC, Whirlpool and Fiat Chrysler.

"I am excited to jump in and help lead Jadex's next phase of growth," Mr. D'Ovidio said. "Jadex is well-positioned strategically and has a strong team that I look forward to working with in pursuit of the highest standard of innovation and product development."

"Mario is an accomplished leader who has been recognized by boards and executive teams for his ability to create and execute on a clear and inspirational vision," added Mike Modak. "His diverse capabilities and exemplary record of achievement will be invaluable to the ongoing growth of our Alltrista, LifeMade, Shakespeare and ARTAZN businesses."

About Jadex Inc.
Jadex Inc. is a US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products, and temperature-controlled products that solve both industrial and consumer challenges. Jadex Inc. operates out of 19 facilities across the continental US, Puerto Rico, and the UK and has approximately 1,800 employees. For more information, visit Jadexinc.com.

About One Rock Capital Partners, LLC
One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

