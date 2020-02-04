JAF Releases Videos Featuring Safety Tips for Joyful Driving in Japan; Driving Rules Differ between Japan and Foreign Countries

TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Automobile Federation (hereinafter "JAF") announced on February 4 the launch of a dedicated webpage for video guide to driving etiquette and rules in Japan for visitors from abroad, publishing video clips on this webpage.

- For safe and trouble-free driving in Japan

These days, traffic violations and accidents involving overseas visitors to Japan driving rented vehicles are on the increase. To help them enjoy driving safely and without trouble in Japan, JAF has produced and published videos that outline differences in driving etiquette and rules between Japan and other countries.

- Videos in English and five other languages to address three matters puzzling visitors from overseas

https://english.jaf.or.jp/safe-driving/drive-safe-to-enjoy-your-stay-in-Japan

These short videos portray an overseas tourist going on a drive with a resident in Japan. As the tourist discovers a difference from the practice in his/her country, the resident gives an explanation. The video content is thus designed to elicit more empathy from viewers. The videos have been produced in English, and five other foreign-language versions have subtitles in French, German, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese. JAF has thus offered them in a total of six languages to make the advice understandable to many foreign visitors to Japan. They address three carefully selected issues associated with the Japanese driving etiquette and rules that may be particularly puzzling to visitors from abroad.

1. Left-hand traffic

A left-hand traffic system is practiced in 70 countries and regions, and Japan is one of them.

2. Stop sign

In Japan, stop signs are a point-down triangular shape with "STOP" written in Japanese. The international standard is an octagonal sign with "STOP" written on it.



*Some Japanese stop signs have "STOP" written both in Japanese and English but the number of these signs is limited.

3. Stop before railroad crossing

Stopping before a railroad crossing is required in a very small number of countries and regions. In Japan it is required because trains run through narrow residential districts and roads.

Special website "Drive safe to enjoy your stay in Japan"

JAF's official website: https://english.jaf.or.jp/

