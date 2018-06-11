Jagged Peak Announces Sponsorship of Salesforce Connections 2018

Jagged Peak delivers innovative solutions that span the entire eCommerce spectrum to meet the unique needs of brands and retailers on a global scale. From digital marketing, marketplace management and cross-border solutions that expand sales, to omni-channel order management and flexible fulfillment solutions that optimize operations – offerings are designed to work individually or collectively to meet client specific goals.

Salesforce Connections attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the Jagged Peak team or visit Kiosk 508 to learn more about its offering.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Michael Mercier, President of Jagged Peak said, "We are excited about our presence at Salesforce Connections. Salesforce events draw an impressive crowd of eCommerce leaders and marketing experts and this is a great opportunity to not only showcase our experience in Commerce Cloud development, but help educate newcomers to our brand about our holistic eCommerce solutions that form a complete shop-to-ship solution."

About Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak, a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, is a leading eCommerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability and profitability of omni-channel businesses. Its full-featured eCommerce Platform (ECP) and robust Order Management System (OMS) can be deployed alone or coupled with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS) to form a shop-to-ship, cloud-based software suite that integrates the entire order life cycle with visibility across business units and distribution channels. Combining this best-in-class technology with Customer Support, Professional Services, FlexNet Fulfillment Network, Merchant of Record, Cross Border and Marketplace Management, Jagged Peak offers a uniquely holistic approach to eCommerce. For more information, visit www.jaggedpeak.com.

About Singapore Post Limited

For over 150 years, Singapore Post (SingPost) as the country's postal service provider has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore.

Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.

Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.

