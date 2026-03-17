Jaguar Uranium Initiates Rare Earth Element Assessment at Colombia's Berlin Project

Berlin has historically reported indications of Rare Earth Elements, Vanadium, Phosphate and Uranium — Positioned as Potential Non-Chinese Critical Minerals Project in the Western Hemisphere

Historic drill core is preserved and accessible for re–sampling — initial REE characterization may be advanced without immediate new drilling.

District-Scale, Uranium & REE Deposit Potential Across 9,053 Hectares — Advancing Exploration Efforts Across Unexplored portion

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) announces the commencement of its initial rare earth element ("REE") assessment program at its flagship Berlin Project in Caldas, Colombia. Berlin is a potentially district-scale, polymetallic sedimentary deposit with historically reported uranium mineralization and associated rare earth elements including battery commodities such as vanadium, phosphate, nickel, molybdenum, rhenium, yttrium, neodymium and others.

Over 20,000 metres of drilling has historically taken place at Berlin and a large portion of mineralized core is believed to remain preserved and immediately available. The Company will selectively and systematically re-sample and assay this core for REE content, representing the first dedicated rare earth characterization effort at Berlin for the Company. This initial program is expected to focus on re–sampling available historic core, potentially allowing the Company to advance early–stage REE characterization without near–term new drilling.

"The areas controlled by the Company are known to have uranium indications as well as rare earth metals 1. We are now attempting to advance the recognition that Berlin could represent a potentially relevant non-China based critical mineral deposits in the western hemisphere and specifically in Latin America. Rare earth elements, vanadium, phosphate nickel, and a suite of other strategic metals is believed to be sitting in previously drilled and preserved drill core — subject to further evaluation. We are beginning this now, for the first time as Jaguar, and we believe the results could be a step-change in how this project is understood and technically evaluated."

- Steven Gold, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Uranium Corp.

__________________________ 1 Jaguar Uranium Corp. Form S-1 (January 9, 2026) – Berlin Project – Caldas Province, Colombia

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2039273/000121390026002880/ea0219487-15.htm#TOC001

Western Supply Chain Imperative Meets a Potentially Metal-Rich Project

Global policy attention has increased interest in critical minerals projects generally for defense systems, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy infrastructure, which has increased strategic and policy attention on critical minerals projects globally.— yet Jaguar's REE potential at Berlin has never been systematically evaluated by the Company.

Commentary from policymakers and policy analysts has highlighted the strategic importance of developing non–Chinese rare earth supply chains. For example, Gracelin Baskaran, Director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), has publicly noted that the United States and the European Union will need to work together to help foster markets for non–Chinese rare earths.2

The Berlin Project deposit is a geologically rare combination of elements contained in a layer of phosphate-bearing limestone in a layered sedimentary sequence3 which may make REE mineralization geologically significant. The historically reported presence of REEs alongside uranium, vanadium, nickel, and phosphate in prior technical work positions Berlin as a potentially transformative, district-scale critical minerals project of significant strategic value to Western governments and industry.

__________________________ 2 https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/20/rare-earths-japan-more-prepared-than-most-for-chinas-mineral-squeeze.html 3 Jaguar Uranium Corp. Form S-1 (January 9, 2026) – Berlin Project – Caldas Province, Colombia

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2039273/000121390026002880/ea0219487-15.htm#TOC001

Assessment Program: Three Phase Approach

I. Core Logging and Systematic Re-Sampling — A sizeable, mineralized portion of the more than 20,000 meters of previously drilled core is believed to remain preserved and immediately available to the Company. Jaguar plans to selectively systematically log, photograph, and selectively re-sample this core for REE and multi-element assay, targeting initial resource characterization data on an accelerated timeline and at a fraction of the cost of a new drilling campaign.

II. Multi-Element Geological Modeling — Potential REE assay data will be integrated with existing uranium, vanadium, and phosphate datasets to construct a comprehensive multi-element geological model, with the intention to establish a technical foundation required to advance toward an initial multi-commodity resource estimate across the Berlin Project, subject to additional work, verification and regulatory requirements.

III. By-Product Economics and Cost Structure — REE potential, including vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium, and zinc may, if ultimately demonstrated, have the potential to be evaluated as by–product credits in future economic studies, at Berlin.

Berlin Project – Key Facts

Property: 9,053 hectares across two concessions, in the mining-friendly Department of Caldas, Colombia

Historic drill core: More than 20,000 meters of previous drilling activity — a sizeable, mineralized portion believed to be preserved and available for immediate re-sampling. No new drilling is currently anticipated for this initial analysis.

Exploration upside: Only a portion of the project had been drilled by prior operators, offering significant potential upside across the remaining area

Infrastructure: ~12 km from a hydroelectric power source and ~65 km from a river port with direct Caribbean coast access

Potential by-product minerals: Historically reported associated elements include REEs (including neodymium and yttrium), vanadium, phosphate, nickel, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc.4

The Company is evaluating whether such historically reported associated elements (including REEs, vanadium, phosphate, nickel, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc) could, if ultimately demonstrated and economically recoverable, have potential relevance as future by–products.

_________________________ 4 Jaguar Uranium Corp. Form S-1 (January 9, 2026) – Berlin Project – Caldas Province, Colombia

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2039273/000121390026002880/ea0219487-15.htm#TOC001

Upcoming Catalysts

The following anticipated milestones constitute forward-looking information. Actual timing and outcomes may differ materially from those described below due to permitting delays, operational factors, market conditions, and other risks. See Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

2026: Initial REE re-sampling at Berlin - the first formal rare earth characterization data from the project by the Company

Q2 2026: Laguna Salada, Argentina: field work commencement following EIA approval announced March 2, 2026

Mid 2026: Mendoza, Argentina: Environmental Baseline Study submission and potential permitting advancement at Argentina's historically significant uranium and copper mine

H2 2026: Ongoing exploration and permitting efforts across the Company's project portfolio.

About Jaguar Uranium Corp. — Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Colombia and Argentina. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, project development and mining finance in South America.

Sources and Qualified Person

¹ Mineral by-product identification and project details sourced from the Company's S-1 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2025, as amended. Available at www.sec.gov.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Owen D. W Miller, Ph.D FAusIMM(CP), Member AIG, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The Berlin Project is an exploration-stage project. The Company has no mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under SEC Regulation S-K 1300. All references to historical drilling, preserved core, and by-product minerals are historical in nature, have not been fully verified by the Company, and should not be relied upon as indicators of current mineralization or economic viability or future results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. This release does not report new exploration results, mineral resources, or mineral reserves. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "may", "could", "should" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, timing and results of the Company's planned REE assessment and re-sampling program at the Berlin Project; the availability, condition and suitability of historic drill core and the ability to advance initial REE characterization without immediate new drilling; the integration of new assay results with existing datasets and the development of multi-element geological models; the potential to advance toward an initial multi-commodity mineral resource estimate ; the potential future evaluation of historically reported associated elements as by-products in economic studies; the exploration potential and continuity of mineralization at Berlin; and the timing of the anticipated milestones described herein.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions including, but not limited to: that historic drill core is available, preserved and representative; that sampling, assaying and analytical work can be completed as planned; that historical information, while not fully verified by the Company, is sufficient for initial assessment purposes; that required permits, access rights, personnel, contractors, equipment and laboratory services are available on expected terms; and that the Company has sufficient liquidity to carry out its planned programs.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that historic drill core may not be available, representative or suitable for re-sampling; the risk that historical data may be incomplete, inaccurate or not verifiable; the risk that exploration and re-sampling results may not confirm the presence, continuity, grade or economic significance of REEs or other associated elements; the risk that mineral resources or mineral reserves are not delineated; delays or failures in permitting or access; operational and logistical risks; changes in commodity prices, market conditions or financing availability; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292006), as amended, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Website: www.jaguaruranium.com.

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium