Jai-Alai Celebrates 100 Years of Play in South Florida

The exhibit at HistoryMiami Museum documents the thrill of the game

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jai-alai, known as the world's fastest ball sport, marks its centennial year of play in South Florida. To celebrate this milestone, the World Jai-Alai League will present a special community gallery exhibit at the HistoryMiami Museum. The multimedia installation will explore the sport's evolution over the past century, highlighting its rise, fall, and resurgence through diverse mediums and perspectives. The exhibit's opening reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. at HistoryMiami.

Jai-Alai centennial exhibit at HistoryMiami Museum documents thrill of the game. Battle Court Jai-Alai player Michael Carballo makes a catch.

The exhibit, which opens on August 29 and runs through November 10, is free to attend. It will showcase the evolution of how jai-alai has been marketed, the South Florida frontons that have hosted the sport, influential figures who have driven its growth, and the latest chapter in its resurgence.

"As jai-alai's legacy endures in Miami—a city renowned for its speed, passion, and culture—the centennial exhibit brings this electrifying sport back into the spotlight, reminding everyone of the excitement that made it a beloved part of South Florida life," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of the World Jai-Alai League.

Coinciding with the centennial exhibition, the World Jai-Alai League will kick off its Battle Court Fall 2024 season on Sept. 2. This 15-week season will feature six teams competing for the title. Battle Court Jai-Alai, a faster-paced version of the traditional sport, is designed for a modern audience with a glass-court and updated game format. Each team is represented by an owner, a general manager, and a benefiting charity.

The World Jai-Alai League employs approximately 40 full-time athletes and hosts over 500 Battle Court matches annually. These matches are broadcast on ESPN3 and are available for wagering through DraftKings Sportsbook, BetRivers (Rush Street Interactive), and FanDuel. Live Jai-Alai matches will be open to the public on Fridays at 7 p.m., from Sept. 6 through Dec. 13, at the Magic City Fronton, with free admission and parking.

HistoryMiami Museum's Community Gallery offers a platform for residents to share their Miami stories. The gallery is open for viewing Wednesday through Sunday.

The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

HistoryMiami Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate located in downtown Miami, safeguards and shares Miami stories to foster learning, inspire a sense of place, and cultivate an engaged community. The museum is a 70,000-square-foot facility and home to more than two million historical images and 30,000 three-dimensional artifacts, including a 1920s trolley car, artifacts from Pan American World Airways, and rafts that brought refugees to Miami.

