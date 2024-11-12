Jai-Alai Fall Battle Court Season Nears Playoffs as Sport Marks 100 Years

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The thrilling Fall 2024 Battle Court season is closely approaching its final weeks ahead of the playoffs on Dec. 6 (2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.) and the final championship on Friday, Dec. 13 (7 p.m.). The current rankings have the Renegades, Chargers, Fireballs and Warriors in the top four spots out of six teams qualifying for the playoffs.

Battle Court Jai-Alai player Jon Zulaika

The Battle Court Fall season has been marked with a significant surge of enthusiasm as the sport of jai-alai marks a century of play in South Florida in 2024. Most recently, the World Jai-Alai League announced that jai-alai would be added in 2025 to the Hard Rock Bet app, the only legal, licensed online betting app in Florida, as part of a comprehensive agreement.

In honor of the centennial milestone, the World Jai-Alai League hosted a series of activations surrounding the anniversary including a multi-media exhibit at the HistoryMiami Museum celebrating 100 years of jai-alai in South Florida which ran through Nov. 10 and a special centennial presentation hosted in partnership with the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Argentine American Chamber of Commerce of Florida in late October.

"As we approach the closing weeks of another exciting Battle Court season, the surge of interest surrounding the sport continues to grow and the quest for the championship title intensifies," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League.

This season's team owners include Udonis Haslem, three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat as owner of the Renegades, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis as owner of the Warriors, Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' alongside Mike Ryan Ruiz as co-owners of the Cyclones, K Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Maffio as co-owners of the Devils, Miguel Zulueta of Lifestyle Miami as owner of the Chargers and the World Jai-Alai League as owner of the Fireballs.

Battle Court matches take place three days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Friday) at the Magic City Fronton in Miami. WJAL's gamedays are open to the public on Fridays (7 p.m.) through Dec. 13. For more information about the World Jai-Alai League and to stay updated on the latest standings, visit www.battlecourtjaialai.com.

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com . The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League