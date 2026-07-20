JetZero and EXIM Sign Letter of Interest to Explore up to $3B in Financing for New Aerospace Manufacturing Campus in Greensboro, North Carolina

Letter of Interest signed at the Farnborough International Airshow under EXIM's Make More in America Initiative; project expected to create more than 14,500 direct jobs

FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FARNBOROUGH AIR SHOW-- JetZero today announced that it has signed a Letter of Interest with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) to explore up to $3 billion in potential financing support under EXIM's Make More in America Initiative (MMIA) for the development of the company's major advanced aerospace manufacturing campus in Greensboro, North Carolina.

JetZero broke ground on its Factory One in Greensboro, NC on June 15, 2026.

The Letter of Interest, signed at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow, establishes a framework for the two organizations to evaluate potential MMIA financing support for the construction of manufacturing facilities, production systems and equipment, and other eligible project costs. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity while preserving EXIM's full underwriting, due diligence, environmental review, and Board approval processes.

JetZero's Greensboro campus represents a significant investment in domestic aerospace production capacity. The project is expected to create more than 14,500 direct manufacturing jobs in North Carolina, along with an estimated 53,000 additional indirect U.S. jobs, while strengthening critical industrial and supply-chain resilience and supporting future exports of U.S.-manufactured aerospace products.

"This Letter of Interest marks an important step toward building the most advanced aerospace manufacturing campus in the country and bringing tens of thousands of high-quality jobs to North Carolina," said Tom O'Leary, JetZero CEO and co-founder. "We are excited for EXIM's interest in supporting American manufacturing leadership and exports."

The Greensboro campus builds on JetZero's existing progress with EXIM in supporting project tooling, and reflects the parties' intent to explore broader financing support for the full manufacturing campus as discussions advance.

The Letter of Interest does not constitute a financing commitment, an obligation of federal funds, or approval of any loan transaction. Any future EXIM support remains subject to all applicable statutory requirements, due diligence, underwriting review, environmental review, legal review, and approval by EXIM's Board of Directors.

About JetZero

JetZero is an American aerospace company developing a new generation of more efficient commercial and defense aircraft. The company partners with leading manufacturers and technology providers to advance the future of flight through innovation and American manufacturing excellence.

About the Make More in America Initiative

The Make More in America Initiative (MMIA) is an Export-Import Bank of the United States program that provides EXIM's financing tools—including loan guarantees, direct loans, and insurance—in support of domestic manufacturing projects that create U.S. jobs and enhance the nation's export capacity.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Follow JetZero: LinkedIn | Instagram

Media Assets

Images and video available on the JetZero Media Center page.

SOURCE JetZero