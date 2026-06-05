Jalisco, Mexico Takes Center Stage as Host of the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony, Showcasing 13 Newly Recognized Restaurants

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jalisco, Mexico has firmly established itself on the global culinary stage as the official host of the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Mexico Ceremony, marking a historic milestone for the destination and its rapidly growing gastronomic influence.

Guadalajara, Jalisco

For the first time, Guadalajara hosted the internationally renowned MICHELIN Guide ceremony, placing Jalisco at the center of the global culinary conversation. The event coincided with the Guide's expansion across Mexico, reinforcing the country - and Jalisco in particular - as a world-class destination for culinary excellence.

A total of 13 restaurants across Jalisco were recognized in the MICHELIN Guide Mexico 2026 selection, spanning Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and coastal regions, and reflecting the depth, authenticity, and innovation of the state's culinary landscape.

The inclusion of Jalisco in the MICHELIN Guide - and its role as host of the 2026 ceremony - represents a defining moment in the state's long-term strategy to position gastronomy as a central pillar of tourism, cultural identity, and economic development.

"Today represents the realization of a long-standing vision to position Jalisco within the MICHELIN Guide," said Pablo Lemus Navarro, Governor of Jalisco. "This recognition is not only an honor, but a defining distinction - especially as we look ahead to global milestones such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

This milestone also aligns with the state's forward-looking vision toward 2027, officially designated as the 'Year of Gastronomy,' highlighting the growing importance of culinary tourism in shaping Jalisco's global identity.

Food has long been central to Mexico's identity, and in Jalisco, it is a defining element of the visitor experience. The destination offers a rich spectrum of culinary expressions - from traditional birrierías and 'taquerías' to contemporary, chef-driven restaurants - each reflecting the flavors, history, and cultural heritage of the region.

"What makes Mexico so special is this blend of deeply rooted traditions and extraordinary creative energy," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. "From vibrant markets to boundary-pushing restaurants, food here truly lives and breathes culture."

Locally sourced ingredients and iconic products such as tequila, raicilla, and chile de Yahualica further anchor Jalisco's culinary identity, offering visitors deeply authentic and immersive experiences.

The newly recognized MICHELIN Guide restaurants are expected to significantly elevate Jalisco's profile among high-value travelers, global media, and culinary tastemakers, while generating meaningful economic impact across the tourism ecosystem.

With more than 46,000 food and beverage establishments statewide, Jalisco's culinary sector plays a vital role in the local economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and generating substantial annual revenue. Recognition from MICHELIN enhances visibility across the entire value chain - from producers and farmers to hotels, artisans, and restaurateurs.

As Jalisco prepares to welcome the world for major upcoming events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, the recognition from the MICHELIN Guide further strengthens its position as a leading destination where culture, cuisine, and global travel intersect.

This milestone underscores the growing influence of Mexican gastronomy on the world stage - and highlights Jalisco as a destination where culinary excellence is not only celebrated, but experienced.

MICHELIN-Starred Restaurants

Xokol (Guadalajara) - 1 MICHELIN Star + MICHELIN Green Star (Sustainability)

Alcalde (Guadalajara) - 1 MICHELIN Star

Bib Gourmand Selections

PalReal (Guadalajara)

Tacos y Gorditas Elvira (Guadalajara)

ICÚ (Puerto Vallarta)

MICHELIN Guide Recommended Restaurants

Guadalajara

La Docena

Allium

Birriería Las 9 Esquinas

Birriería David

Teté Cocina de Barrio

Tikuun Comedor Local

Puerto Vallarta

Pancho's Takos

Other Locations in Jalisco

Coyul (La Huerta)

About Jalisco Tourism Board

The State of Jalisco - land of tradition, culture, gastronomy, breathtaking landscapes, and a rich tourism offering - is made up of 125 municipalities, 12 of which are designated Pueblos Mágicos (Ajijic, Cocula, Lagos de Moreno, Mascota, Mazamitla, San Pedro Tlaquepaque, San Sebastián del Oeste, Sayula, Talpa de Allende, Tapalpa, Temacapulín, and Tequila). These towns preserve their rural charm, complemented by nearly 400 kilometers of golden beaches and lush jungle that have become world-class destinations, as well as one of the country's most important metropolitan areas and the Agave Landscape, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The tourism sector contributes close to 10% of the state's GDP, ranking third nationwide. Through its two airports - Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta - the state offers more than 110 domestic and international routes to destinations including the United States, Canada, Spain, Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. As the state with the largest number of lodging establishments (83,990), Jalisco welcomes approximately 34 million visitors each year. With the sound of mariachi music and the creation of tequila - a centuries-old spirit that has carried the name of Mexico around the world - it is clear why "Jalisco is Mexico."

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SOURCE Jalisco Tourism Board