JaM CELLARS INTRODUCES TWO NEW WINES UNDER THE BUTTER BRAND, BUTTER CAB & BUTTER BUBBLES

"We've seen a tremendous rise in the popularity of Butter over the last ten years—it has become a favorite amongst wine lovers, those new to wine, and our retail and distribution partners," said John Truchard, Founder and CEO of JaM Cellars. "With Butter's growth, we've experienced increasing pressure to craft more Californian wines under the Butter brand that deliver on the same promise: easy-to-love wine with a rich, bold, and smooth flavor profile at an affordable price point. We waited a long time before developing new Butter releases worthy of our consumers' trust. Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles live up to the Butter name: delicious quality under $20."

Butter Cab is a beautiful, Californian cabernet—rich, dark and smooth, fruit-forward, and aged in a unique blend of oak for a long vanilla finish. The U.S. cabernet market is highly fragmented and crowded with both imports and domestic offerings. Thousands of options ranging from $10 to over $100 make up the $7.26BN, #1-selling-varietal cabernet segment (Nielsen Scan Data 2021). As a reliable and trusted brand, Butter Cab, California cuts through the clutter as a delicious, accessible, and recognizable wine.

Bright and creamy, Butter Bubbles is crafted with a proprietary blend of Californian white grapes. This golden sparkling wine is double fermented and explodes with juicy, creamy flavors of baked apple pie. The U.S. sparkling wine segment has exploded over the last few years and is a major driver of growth in the overall wine category with its share of global wine sales growing rapidly. Butter Bubbles, California will compete in quality, flavor, and price as a superior domestic alternative under $20 to capture the $6.99M (Nielsen Scan Data 2021) U.S. sparkling wine market.

Along with Butter Chardonnay and ButterCans, each of the new Butter releases carries the iconic Butter yellow label. JaM Cellars will release a limited production of Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles this year, slated to hit the wine aisle of favorite stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Target, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, and Total Wine in spring 2022. Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles join Butter Chardonnay, ButterCans, and the rest of the easy-to-love JaM Cellars line-up—JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White—that offer incredible choices under $20 for every wine drinking occasion.

Images and assets for the new Butter releases can be found here . Learn more about the Butter collection at JaMCellars.com or @JaMCellars on Facebook and Instagram

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars portfolio features Butter by JaM Cellars—including Butter Chardonnay, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles—along with JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White. All these wines are rich, bold, luscious and live up to their names. Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, JaM Cabernet is berry-licious, Butter Cab is silky smooth, Toast Sparkling is a juicy celebration, Butter Bubbles is a bright and creamy bubbly, and Sugar Sweet White plants just a kiss of sweetness. Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cellars wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. This year, Butter Chardonnay, one of the bestselling chardonnays in the U.S. under $12, was recognized as a 2021 Impact Blue Chip Brand award winner for 10 years of consecutive growth. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars #JaMCellars or JaMCellars.com.

