Jam Vino by Chef Lorious Wins Walmart's Golden Ticket, Bringing Gourmet Wine-Infused Jams to Shelves in 2025

The gourmet jams by Chef Lori Rogers are available at Walmart.com and will debut in Walmart stores in June 2025.

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of small businesses applied to participate in the annual Walmart Open Call, yet only 92 brands received the Golden Ticket and Jam Vino was one of them. Chef Lorious (Lori Rogers), the culinary creative behind the gourmet wine-infused jam received the coveted Golden Ticket after the team's one-on-one pitch meeting at Walmart headquarters on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. This monumental win secures placement for Jam Vino on Walmart shelves starting in June 2025. Until then, Chef Lorious' signature Jam Vino flavors—Blackberry Merlot, Raspberry Moscato, and Strueberry Blanc—can be purchased online at Walmart.com.

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with Walmart and bring Jam Vino to homes across America," says Lori Rogers, Founder and CEO of Chef Lorious Group, LLC. "It's not just a jam—it's an experience. Jam Vino combines the heart of the South with the elegance of wine country, and our partnership with Walmart allows us to fulfill our mission of providing Everyday Luxury for Everyday People."

Jam Vino has established an entirely new subcategory of jam by blending artisanal craftsmanship with the sophisticated notes of fine wines. Jam Vino elevates dishes—whether it is spread on artisan bread, glazed on roasted meats, or swirled into yogurt and smoothies. All natural, Jam Vino contains only five ingredients no artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners or artificial colors.

Jam Vino's three flagship flavors each bring something special to the table:

Blackberry Merlot : A velvety fusion of plump, sun-ripened blackberries and the rich, full body flavor of Merlot. This flavor is ideal for pairing with charcuterie or enhancing recipes with a gourmet twist.

: A velvety fusion of plump, sun-ripened blackberries and the rich, full body flavor of Merlot. This flavor is ideal for pairing with charcuterie or enhancing recipes with a gourmet twist. Raspberry Moscato : A refreshing, floral blend of Moscato wine and fresh raspberries delivers a light and fruity taste that adds a surprising burst of flavor to both sweet and savory dishes.

: A refreshing, floral blend of Moscato wine and fresh raspberries delivers a light and fruity taste that adds a surprising burst of flavor to both sweet and savory dishes. Strueberry Blanc: The perfect marriage of strawberries, blueberries, and Sauvignon Blanc, this flavor balances natural sweetness and light acidity. It's an elegant option for everything from dessert toppings to spreads.

Introducing Calibama

Jam Vino is a tribute to Chef Lori's "Calibama" roots, blending the rustic charm of Southern cooking with the refined sophistication of California wine culture. What started as a creative take on a family recipe during a cooking demo at Williams-Sonoma evolved into a full-fledged culinary hit, captivating both casual food lovers and gourmet enthusiasts.

"Jam making, passed down from my Alabama family, is a Southern tradition that I've cherished for years. But when I combined those flavors with California wines, it felt like magic– it's so rewarding to now be able to share that magic with Walmart customers," Chef Lorious shares.

About The Chef Lorious Group, LLC

Chef Lorious is an American lifestyle brand by founder and CEO Lori Rogers. A celebrity chef, cookbook author, and influencer with roots in both California and Alabama, Chef Lorious proudly merges Southern comfort food with chic California style. Known for her down-to-earth approach and her signature Calibama cooking style, Chef Lori's recipes are beloved by home cooks and professionals alike. Through her regular television appearances, social media channels, in-store demos and online cooking demonstrations, Chef Lorious inspires fans and followers to embrace their authenticity, just as she has by blending Southern and California cuisines. In September 2024, Chef Lorious received the coveted Golden Ticket from the Walmart Open Call. Jam Vino products are available online at Walmart.com and will debut in stores in June 2025.

Chef Lorious has been featured on "Good Morning Washington," "Good Day DC," "Good Day Philadelphia," "Good Day Atlanta," and has a recurring monthly "Taste Texas" segment on "Good Morning Texas." Chef Lorious is the author of "Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food." Chef Lorious is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council. For consumer and wholesale inquiries, visit www.ChefLorious.com and www.JamVino.com.

