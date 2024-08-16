Jamaican Mango & Lime Celebrates the Launch of National Loc Day

A Day to Honor and Celebrate the Beauty, History, and Culture of Locs

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime, the leading natural hair care brand known for its authentic haircare solutions for consumers with locs, twists, and braids, has worked with National Day Archives to establish the National Loc Day. It will be the day dedicated to celebrating the rich diversity, culture, and heritage that defines the loc lifestyle. This exciting new annual holiday is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the beauty and history of locs, celebrating the vibrant culture they represent, and underscoring the brand's dedication to supporting every step of the loc journey with exceptional, trusted products for the last 31 years.

"Our goal with National Loc Day is to create a platform that celebrates the beauty, history, and culture of locs. We want to support individuals to embrace their loc journey with confidence and pride in their natural hair."

Jamaican Mango & Lime's mission is to provide products that assist individuals in starting, maintaining, and styling their locs and braids, ensuring that everyone can celebrate their hair with pride. National Loc Day is an extension of this mission, designed to foster a sense of community and appreciation for locs and the culture they represent.

Jamaican Mango & Lime will celebrate National Loc Day on Friday, August 16th with industry tastemakers, influencers, and local officials. In addition, a variety of activations will be held to celebrate the brand-owned holiday, including:

The "My Locs Are……" social media campaign, where consumers share their loc journey

Exclusive interviews with brand executives and celebrity barber Dre The Barber

Educational content about loc care and history, as well as advice for maintaining and styling locs

Product giveaways

A local influencer contest

Billboards in New Orleans and Chicago

About Jamaican Mango & Lime:

Born in 1992, Jamaican Mango & Lime are the curators and innovators of loc & twist care. We started a movement to provide haircare for the natural hair community, 30 + 1 years later we are still committed to it. Whether it's locs, twists, braids, or curls, we nurture, protect, and style. We give you the confidence to embrace your unique style, expression, and individualism.

