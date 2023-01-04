Jamba by Blendid Expands Its Robotic Smoothie Kiosk Offering to the Healthcare Industry

A new automated robotic smoothie kiosk, operated by Sodexo, opens this month at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA offering refreshing Jamba-inspired smoothies to staff, patients, and visitors 24/7

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba®, a global lifestyle brand serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls and bites, and Blendid®, a robotic food service solutions leader, expand their Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk portfolio to the healthcare industry with the pilot kiosk opening at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. The 8 by 8-foot kiosk allows staff, patients and visitors to enjoy Jamba-inspired, freshly made smoothie options via a fully contactless, robotic mix master.

"We're excited to expand the reach of our Jamba by Blendid smoothie kiosks to the healthcare industry," said Geoff Henry, President of Jamba. "Blendid's technology has created a new venue type for our brand, enabling us to increase accessibility to current and new Jamba fans. Additionally, we're proud to have the opportunity to provide healthcare workers with a refreshing and delicious snacking option – available to them 24/7 no matter when they're on the clock."

The Jamba by Blendid kiosk at Grady Memorial Hospital, the tenth largest public hospital in the United States, is accessible to patients, staff and visitors 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Leveraging Blendid's contactless food automation platform, foodOS®, a patented machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence-enabled system, Jamba by Blendid kiosks provide a fresh and delicious food option, which is something many hospitals and healthcare facilities lack.

From a Tropical Delight or Green Dream to a Choco Power, kiosk users can customize their smoothies by adjusting ingredient quantities or adding boosts and order their perfect blend directly through the Blendid App and can even schedule a pick-up time in advance. Smoothies can be made in under three minutes as the robotic smoothie kiosk can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour.

"Health-conscious consumers crave quick, fresh and nutritious food options at all hours, and offering delicious, made-to-order smoothies for hospital employees, patients and visitors was a natural step in our expansion," said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. "As we grow our presence across the United States, we want to make Jamba by Blendid smoothie kiosks a standard option for food service operators so they can keep pace with changing consumer needs – providing a quick and easy way to make contactless, personalized, fresh smoothies available any day at any time."

The Jamba by Blendid kiosk location at Grady Memorial Hospital is operated by Sodexo, a leader in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences. This opening marks the second time Jamba and Blendid have teamed up with Sodexo for a Jamba by Blendid location. The first opened earlier this year at Georgia College & State University.

"We've seen rising demand for fresh, customized, contactless food options and are committed to providing innovative dining solutions. Offering a new way to enjoy made-to-order, freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies through contactless and customized ordering, Jamba by Blendid kiosks elevate the food service experience," said Dyiesha Kerr, general manager at Sodexo. "Based on our experience launching our first kiosk at a college campus, we are confident that the Jamba by Blendid robotic kiosk will become a welcomed addition to Grady Memorial Hospital and a coveted on-the-go, 24/7 food option."

Grady Memorial Hospital's Jamba by Blendid smoothie kiosk is located inside the hospital's cafeteria.

Jamba by Blendid currently has a total of eight operating kiosk locations across the country with presence in a variety of non-traditional venue types including shopping centers, colleges and university campuses, travel centers and now hospitals.

About Blendid

Sunnyvale-based Blendid is revolutionizing the future of food service with its proprietary food automation platform (foodOS®), which efficiently and safely prepares and serves a range of healthy, fresh, and delicious food. A pioneer of the future of food service, Blendid's first concept in the market is an autonomous, contactless kiosk that uses robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and healthy ingredients to create delicious smoothies that are customized to meet the unique health and dietary preferences of each consumer. Founded in 2015 by seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Vipin Jain, Venki Avalur, and Vijay Dodd, Blendid is improving the consumer experience by offering safe, cost-effective, and personalized food on-demand, while also reducing complexities and costs for the operators. Visit https://www.blendid.com/ for more information.

About Jamba

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 800 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.

