JAMBALOO Names 3 Finalists for Top DFW Album of the Year

Winner to Be Revealed June 6 at Longhorn Ballroom

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMBALOO has named the three finalists for the inaugural JAMBALOO Music Prize, an award recognizing the top independent full-length album released by a Dallas–Fort Worth artist in 2025.

The finalists — aaron's book club for Doggies, Matthew McNeal for High Lonesome, and Paul Schalda for Lately — were selected after an eight-month entry period during which albums were submitted for consideration, followed by multiple rounds of judging by respected local music industry figures and a two-month public voting period.

All three artists will perform during the evening, leading into the winner announcement and a headlining set from Dallas native and global touring artist Marc Rebillet.

"This award is about recognizing full-length work," said Joe Morrison, Attorney at Mullen & Mullen Injury Law and JAMBALOO Co-Founder. "These albums reflect different sounds, different paths, and different audiences, but all three represent the level of artistry coming out of Dallas–Fort Worth right now."

Finalist Albums:

aaron's book club, Doggies

Created by 21-year-old Aaron Daane, a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Doggies captures a new generation of independent artists building audiences in real time. The album leans into acoustic and indie elements while exploring themes of anxiety, relationships, and growing up online, gaining traction alongside a rapidly growing audience on TikTok.

Matthew McNeal, High Lonesome

High Lonesome, McNeal's fifth studio album, blends forward-looking production with more than a decade of touring and songwriting. Featuring standout tracks such as "Catch and Release" and "Dropped The Ball," the album reinforces his role as a fixture in the independent music community in Fort Worth and beyond.

Paul Schalda, Lately

Schalda's debut solo album Lately blends indie soul with early 60s vocal pop influences and personal storytelling. Recorded at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, the album features contributions from a range of established collaborators and reflects his return to music after time away.

A Defining Night for Dallas–Fort Worth Music:

The June 6 Music Prize Celebration will bring together three of the top independent albums in the Dallas–Fort Worth market on one stage, culminating in the live winner reveal.

Marc Rebillet, a Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts graduate, will return to Dallas to headline the event.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to Amplified Minds and the Advisory Board for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas

Tickets: Available now at jambaloo.live

About the JAMBALOO Music Prize

The JAMBALOO Music Prize recognizes the best independent full-length album released by an artist in the Dallas–Fort Worth market. The winner receives a $20,000 cash prize, a recording opportunity with four-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Tre Nagella at Luminous Sound, and additional promotional and industry support.

About JAMBALOO

Founded in 2025, JAMBALOO is a Dallas–Fort Worth-based music initiative focused on supporting artists, venues, and arts education through year-round programming.

SOURCE Mullen & Mullen Law Firm