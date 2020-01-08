Jamee Fred to Become President of TrueSpace

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueSpace, a first-of-its-kind ecosystem intentionally designed to help entrepreneurs grow from startup to middle-market, today announced the executive promotion of Jamee Fred to President.

In her new role, Jamee will manage and guide the company's overall strategic planning, navigate the company's vision and execute on TrueSpace's mission. As an accomplished leader in strategic and tactical planning, Jamee brings a wealth of experience to this role, previously serving as TrueSpace's co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) since the company's inception in 2013.

"I'm honored to take on this role as TrueSpace deploys our strategic expansion plan," said Jamee. "Recently celebrating TrueSpace's fifth anniversary, I'm so proud of what we've accomplished thus far and I'm excited for what's in store this coming year."

During her time as CMO, Jamee played an instrumental role in branding the TrueSpace organization as a national provider of primary research to understand second-stage businesses. The relationship between TrueSpace and Gallup, The Five Conditions Assessment and the connections to regional business incubators and accelerators is a direct result of Jamee's work.

About TrueSpace

TrueSpace is a Denver-based business that has created the first-of-its-kind ecosystem intentionally designed to help those businesses that have grown past the startup phase and aspire to reach at least 10 million in revenue. Through their Gallup certified Five Conditions of Sustainable Growth assessment that offers entrepreneurs an instrument to diagnose their business. TrueSpace offers a place for members to work on their business, partners to help them succeed, and a path towards their goals at a pace they determine. For more information, please visit www.TrueSpace.com

