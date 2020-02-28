Jameela Jamil to Host a Fireside Chat at BOLD 2020, the Mindbody Conference

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that Jameela Jamil will take part in a moderated, question-and-answer session during the BOLD conference, the premier event for wellness business owners and professionals. The event will be held on Aug. 25-27 in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Jamil's fireside chat will highlight her experiences as a performer and her passion for body neutrality.

Jamil, 34, has used her fame to bring attention to a host of positive causes, including her own women's empowerment movement and social media platform @i_weigh, which focuses on practicing gratitude, self-respect, and self-pride. The platform has attracted over one million followers worldwide.

"It is a wonderful pleasure to welcome Jameela Jamil to our annual conference where her message of inclusivity and empowerment is sure to be well received," said Rick Stollmeyer, CEO and co-founder of MINDBODY. "Her resolve and motivation to make the world a better place will undoubtedly resonate with the attending business owners that work daily to help people lead healthier, happier lives."

The UK-born actress was originally an English teacher until she was picked from obscurity in 2009 to host the British breakfast TV program, Freshly Squeezed. Jamil's big break came in 2016 when she was cast in the Golden Globe-nominated TV series, The Good Place, where she starred opposite Ted Danson and previous BOLD keynote speaker, Kristen Bell.

"It brings me great pleasure to share my background and wellness journey at BOLD 2020," said Jamil. "I hope to inspire the thousands of BOLD attendees through a message of unity so they too can advocate for and amplify this powerful concept to the local communities they serve."

Jamil joins a star-studded list of former BOLD keynote speakers in Bell, Rachel Hollis, Robert F. Smith, Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King, Magic Johnson, Arianna Huffington, Jillian Michaels and Deepak Chopra.

The BOLD conference offers educational sessions on a range of topics including marketing, social media, business development and customer retention, as well as a variety of networking opportunities and unique wellness experiences.

Registration for BOLD 2020 is now open with discounted tickets available for a limited time; learn more at www.mindbodybold.com.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage and transact with wellness providers in their local communities. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

