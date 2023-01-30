James A. Reeves, Jr., MD, Clinical Research Leader, to Retire From Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announces that James A. Reeves Jr, MD will retire from its Research Division, effective January 31, 2023. He joined the statewide practice in 1988 and served as Medical Director of the Clinical Research Program from 2017 until April 2021.

James A. Reeves, Jr, MD, retires from the Research Division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD. "Dr. Reeves has helped to significantly increase the body of knowledge in oncology and the development of many promising new drugs and therapies for cancer patients around the globe. His legacy is extensive and impressive."

"Dr. Reeves has been a driving force in establishing FCS as a leader in clinical oncology research," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan Walcker. "He was instrumental in expanding our involvement in all phases of clinical trials, which are now provided at 37 locations in 21 counties across Florida, including our three Phase 1 Drug Development Units."

Dr. Gordan noted that the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation, prior to approval. "Over 9,000 patients have enrolled in FCS clinical studies since 2005," he said.

Since transitioning from his Medical Director role in April 2021, Dr. Reeves has continued to enhance clinical trial activities and patient outcomes by leveraging precision medicine platforms within the FCS Research Division. In his retirement, Dr. Reeves intends to stay connected to the practice and research by assisting with clinical trial matching efforts.

He has extensive research experience, having served as either Principal Investigator or Sub-Investigator on more than 130 Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials for a broad spectrum of cancers. His work has been published frequently in such prestigious journals as Blood, Journal of Clinical Oncology, New England Journal of Medicine and Clinical Genitourary Cancer.

Dr. Reeves received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans. He completed his Internal Medicine residency training and a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospitals. He is Board-certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute