James Avery Artisan Jewelry Celebrates 65th Anniversary

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, the family-owned jewelry retailer known for making artisan jewelry in the Texas Hill Country, is celebrating its 65th Anniversary. Founded in 1954, James Avery began his jewelry legacy with about $250 in capital and a small workbench in his mother-in-law's garage. He worked with scraps of silver and copper to create jewelry that was meaningful to him and his customers.

"We are excited to celebrate 65 years of making jewelry and 'forging hope' through cultivating relationships in our local communities," said Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "Our refined charitable giving program, Forging Hope, allows us to continue to serve local communities and show gratitude to our associates, designers and customers who have shared the legacy my granddad started 65 years ago."

James Avery believed "giving is what it's all about," and for more than six decades the company has supported local nonprofit organizations in the communities they serve. Forging Hope, built around the brand's logo, supports three pillars of giving, the "Light of the Artist" (Artists and Craftsmen), "Fire of the Craftsman" (Military and First Responders) and "Beauty of the World Around Us" (People and the Environment).

To commemorate their 65th Anniversary, James Avery Artisan Jewelry is donating a total of $165,000 to charitable causes with missions that fall into the three new pillars of giving. Starting August 20 through August 26, customers are encouraged to vote for their favorite of three eligible organizations. The $165,000 donation will be shared between the three charities according to the number of votes they receive. To vote and learn about the selected organizations, customers can visit JamesAvery.com.

Lindsey Avery Tognietti says the company also wants to thank their customers. An exciting surprise is planned for the morning of Saturday, August 24.

To learn more about James Avery Artisan Jewelry and the Forging Hope program visit JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 90 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

https://www.jamesavery.com/

