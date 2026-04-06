James Avery Artisan Jewelry Celebrates Mother's Day with New Collection

"Mother's Day is a time to recognize the women who care for their families in ways both big and small," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer. "Our new collection helps guests choose personal gifts to celebrate a first Mother's Day, honor a grandmother, or thank a mother figure in their life for the wisdom, comfort and guidance she has shared over the years."

Crafted with meaning, the collection invites guests to select pieces that reflect the qualities they cherish most in their loved ones. The new designs encourage gift-givers to personalize their Mother's Day gifts with charms, bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces that feel thoughtful and timeless. Featured pieces in the collection include:

Charms inspired by a mother's love and her favorite things: Enamel Bouquet for "Mom" Charm with a sweet bouquet of mixed flowers tied with a handwritten note Enamel Cowgirl Hat Charm featuring pink enamel and a studded hat band Enamel Mini Tulip Charm representing joy, love and new beginnings Enamel Big Red Bottle Charm, a highly requested and Texan-beloved classic drink Enamel Western Bandana Heart charms in blue, pink and red for a feminine western look

Bracelets include guest-favorite styles like the Heart Station Charm Bracelet, now available in 14K gold, as well as a new Horseshoe Charm Bracelet featuring a horseshoe link with engraved details

Rings to stack or make a statement: "Mama" Ring with playful hearts wrapped around a waving band Guest favorites like the Swirls and Scrolls Hearts Ring and Texas Stacker Ring now both available in 14K gold Gemstone Stacker Ring now available in all twelve birthstones to celebrate birthdays, milestones, or loved ones

Earrings like the Enamel Floral Hoop Ear Posts offered in a variety of colors and two different sizes

Necklaces include the popular Dancing Gemstone Heart Necklace, now with a pink sapphire touch

To shop for meaningful Mother's Day gifts, see our Gift Guide for a heartfelt assortment of charms, bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces for your loved ones.

ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in seven states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry