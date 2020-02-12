James Avery Artisan Jewelry Coming to The Arboretum

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the relocation of its store at Northwood Plaza to The Arboretum in Austin on Wednesday, February 26 at 9777 Great Hills Trail, Austin, Texas 78759.

"We have been in business in Northwood Plaza for more than 40 years and are grateful to our customers for supporting us through the years," said James Avery, Vice President of Architectural Design, Howell Ridout. "Our move to The Arboretum gives us the opportunity to offer our guests an enhanced and enjoyable shopping experience."

The Arboretum location is James Avery's fourth Discovery Center and Store and it will offer the Avery Handbag Collection, special edition Designs from our Archives, a Create Your Own Art Glass Charm station, personalized embossable leather goods and a convenient Buy Online Pick-up In Store drive-through window.

Guests are invited to register for gift card drawings of $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 7. The first 300 guests receive a special gift with purchase.

The current Northwood Plaza store is open for business through 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 and the new Arboretum store opens Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. The store is under the direction of Manager Colleen Ellison and store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or Facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings– Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted February 26 through March 7. Hourly drawings held March 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the James Avery Artisan Jewelry store at The Arboretum. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

