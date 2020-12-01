James Avery Artisan Jewelry delivers meaning, connection and a message to stay safe

"We understand that many families may not be able to spend the holidays together this year, but that doesn't have to stop us from celebrating the season together – even if it is virtually," said James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communication Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "At James Avery, we are ready to help you select and ship your gifts, so they reach your loved ones on time."

If you are shopping in-store, the company has implemented a text queue to hold a customer's place in line without having to physically wait. If there is a line, associates will be available to serve waiting customers and answer questions.

"We love seeing our customers in stores, but this year we know many will want to shop from the safety and comfort of home," said Avery Tognietti. "Our Customer Service teams are ready no matter where, or how, you prefer to buy your gifts."

Customers shopping online this year can skip the lines and take advantage of free two-day shipping offer for orders placed by Sunday, December 20. Engraving orders must be placed by Monday, Dec. 7. Charm soldering must be ordered by Thursday, December 17. Items can also be picked up in store utilizing their Buy Online, Pick-up in Store and Contactless Curbside Pickup options.

This year, James Avery's Christmas designs offer whimsical charms like the Enamel Sweet Santa and Happy Penguin charms, the colorful Cherished Birthstone gemstone collection and artfully detailed earrings and rings for every occasion and style. Previously, the company's Create Your Own Art Glass Charms were offered only in Discovery Center and Stores, but now customers can personalize their charms in all James Avery stores and online. The line of art glass charms now includes and expanded offering of silver finials with 12 designs and the entire alphabet and 25 colorful beads.

"We know that our customers love a pop of color and personalizing their gifts. The Create Your Own option is just one of the ways we offer personalization. Most of our pieces can also be hand or laser engraved. We offer initials in many styles to help you celebrate the most precious people in your lives," said Avery Tognietti.

The company implemented all recommended COVID-19 health protocols in stores. Hand sanitizing stations are set up for customers and associates and all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings when in the store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

To find out if your store offers these services, and for more information about holiday product care and shipping deadlines, please visit JamesAvery.com or call 800-283-1770.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 98 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry