James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Kyle Crossing

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its newest store in Kyle Crossing at 5188 Kyle Center Dr, Ste 103 Kyle, TX 78640.

"Our associates are ready to greet customers in the new Kyle Crossing store today," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Our stores offer an inspiring collection of elegant casual pieces and faith-based designs intended to capture the special moments of your life."

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Kyle Crossing store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Associates undergo daily health screenings. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and areas throughout the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company requests customers honor social distancing guidelines and unvaccinated customers to wear a face covering when inside the store.

Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Store Manager Ana Ortiz and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, TX using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 200 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin and Houston and at the AAFES locations in Fort Hood, Fort Sam Houston and Fort Belvoir. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

Follow us @JAMESAVERY on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, for updates and behind the scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

http://www.jamesavery.com

