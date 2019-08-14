James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Sherman Town Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store today in Sherman at Sherman Town Center.

"Guests are invited to visit our new Sherman store and discover the artistry, tradition and craftsmanship of James Avery jewelry," said James Avery Chief Operating Officer John McCullough. "We offer an inspiring collection of keepsake charms, elegant casual pieces and faith-based designs intended to capture the special moments of your life."

In addition to featuring James Avery's newest designs, this store offers special-edition, out-of-retirement Designs from our Archives for a limited time. The collection features pieces made in small batches and designed by Mr. Avery as well as several of our other designers throughout the years.

Beginning today, guests are invited to register for gift card drawings for $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration Saturday, August 24. The first 100 Guests to make a purchase on grand opening day will receive a special gift.

The Sherman Town Center James Avery jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Kelley Basatneh and is located at 4172 Town Center Street in Sherman, Texas. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted August 14 through August 24. Hourly drawings August 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the Sherman Town Center James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

http://JamesAvery.com

