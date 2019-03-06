James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open in Brazos Town Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store today at Brazos Town Center in Rosenberg.

"As Texas cities grow, we look for opportunities to serve our Customers in more convenient ways – including this new store location. We're excited to bring the jewelry our Customers know and love even closer to home,"says James Avery Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti.

In addition to featuring James Avery's newest designs, this store is offering special-edition, out-of- retirement Designs from our Archives for a limited time. This collection features pieces made in small batches and designed by Mr. Avery as well as several of our other designers throughout the years.

Beginning today, Guests are invited to register for a gift card drawing for $50, $100 or $500 to be held during the grand opening celebration Saturday, March 23. The first 100 Guests to make a purchase during grand opening day will receive a special gift.

The Brazos Town Center James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Kiersten Carter and is located at 24701 Southwest Freeway, Suite #100. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 87 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops— one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted March 13- March 23. Hourly drawings held March 23 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry