James Avery Artisan Jewelry to open Waco Discovery Center and Store

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming relocation of its store at Central Texas MarketPlace in Waco on Wednesday, March 27. The new, larger store is James Avery's third Discovery Center and Store, offering Guests a new way to shop the jewelry they've loved for generations.

"As we look for ways to better serve our Customers, we developed our Discovery Center and Store concept. We hope it makes finding special gifts an enhanced and enjoyable experience for our Waco Customers," says Howell Ridout, vice president of real estate and development.

This store features a fresh, new design with enhanced digital displays, and is one of three locations offering exclusive James Avery jewelry inspired leather handbags, embossable leather goods, special-edition, out-of-retirement Designs from our Archives and a create your own art glass bead charm station. To celebrate the opening, visitors of the new store may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of thirty James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

The Central Texas MarketPlace James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager John Phillips. The new location opens Wednesday, March 27 at 24701 Southwest Freeway, Suite 100 across from Bed, Bath and Beyond. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The current James Avery in Central Texas MarketPlace will remain open through Tuesday, March 26.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 87 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops — one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted March 27 – April 6. Hourly drawings held April 6 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

