James G. Springfield Named President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) today announced James G. "Jim" Springfield, FACHE, has been named president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), beginning April 26. Springfield joins BCBSTX from Cancer Treatment Centers of America where he served as national chief operating officer (COO). Springfield will report to Jeff Tikkanen, executive vice president of commercial markets, HCSC.

"Jim's deep understanding of the Texas health care market and his passion for enhancing the overall health care system will serve BCBSTX and our members well," said Tikkanen. "His mix of payer, provider and employer experience will be key in our efforts to improve the health and well-being of our members. Under Jim's leadership, we'll continue to expand our efforts to provide quality, cost-effective health care to as many Texans as possible."

Springfield brings to BCBSTX a depth of senior leadership experience at many prominent health care organizations. He spent 13 years with the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston. Additionally, Jim served as the President and CEO of the Valley Baptist Health System in South Texas. He has owned and operated a successful health care advisory firm serving clients from all facets of the health care industry. Jim has also served as the senior vice president of provider market growth and business development at Optum, a division of United Health.

Throughout his career, Springfield has served on numerous professional and community boards and committees, including positions with the American Hospital Association, Texas Hospital Association and Baylor University. Springfield has also served on the board of the Touchdown Club of Houston and as a committee member with the Houston Rodeo Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Springfield holds degrees from Baylor University and University of Houston - Clear Lake.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

