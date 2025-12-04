James Harden Teams Up with MyPrize in First-of-Its-Kind Social Gaming Partnership

Harden to launch exclusive livestreams, games, interactive multiplayer sessions, and fan-first content on MyPrize, the world's fastest-growing social gaming platform.

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPrize, the world's fastest-growing multiplayer social gaming platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with NBA legend and global superstar James Harden, who joins as the company's first-ever Premier Creator. This marks the first time a major athlete will stream, game, and directly interact with fans through an integrated multiplayer social gaming experience.

Today's announcement follows MyPrize's recent breakthrough collaboration with Crypto.com to introduce the first social gaming platform with regulated prediction markets spanning sports, events, crypto, and more in one ecosystem. This deep partnership with Harden builds on this momentum, signaling MyPrize's rapid rise as the cultural and technological engine at the center of modern gaming and entertainment.

With over 1 million players winning over $1 billion+ in total prizes on the platform, MyPrize is redefining digital entertainment by combining real-time multiplayer rooms, creator tools, social chat, livestreaming, and AI-powered personalization across iOS, Android, and web.

As MyPrize's inaugural Premier Creator, Harden will co-develop and release exclusive games, livestream content, interactive experiences, and custom fan activations that take full advantage of the platform's Play Together multiplayer rooms. Fans will be able to join Harden's room, game alongside him, and engage with him live, creating a direct, immersive connection unlike anything that's been done before.

"MyPrize has been building something truly special: a completely new way for players and creators to connect," said Zach Bruch, Founder and CEO of MyPrize. "James is a cultural force whose influence spans sports, entertainment, and global fandom. Bringing him into the MyPrize creator ecosystem is a game-changing moment, not just for us, but for the entire social gaming and markets industry. This partnership showcases how the world's most influential stars see MyPrize as the future where culture, community, entertainment, and technology collide."

Harden shared his excitement about the new collaboration, saying "Connecting with my fans has always been one of the best parts of what I do, and MyPrize gives me a whole new way to do that. I can hop on, stream, talk, and play with people in real time. It's real, it's fun, and it creates a whole new level of community. MyPrize is at the intersection of culture, entertainment, media, and gaming: everything that moves the world right now. That's why I'm excited to team up with them. This is the future, and I'm hyped to help push it even further."

Through the Play Together experience, MyPrize removes the traditional barriers between creator and viewer by allowing fans to participate, not just spectate. Harden's involvement will spotlight MyPrize's industry-leading multiplayer and social features and the next evolution of creator-driven entertainment.

About MyPrize

MyPrize is the fastest growing free-to-play social gaming and social markets platform in the world, redefining how people play, watch, and connect with one another with gaming and markets online. Pioneering multiplayer experiences where users can join forces with creators, streamers, and friends, MyPrize provides a platform built for shared moments and massive communities.

MyPrize transcends boundaries, giving players and fans what they have been desperately craving: an all-in-one open platform that combines the best of online gaming, live streaming, and social markets, powered by MyPrize's proprietary AI personalization engine. With SOC 2 Type 1 certification, MyPrize maintains institutional-grade security while building the future of online entertainment. For more information, please visit MyPrize.us or MyPrize.com for international players.

