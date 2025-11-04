MyPrize Becomes the First Social Gaming Business to Offer Prediction Markets in Strategic Partnership with Crypto.com

MyPrize Markets brings prediction markets for sports, crypto, politics, and more to its existing base of over 1 million+ users globally.

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPrize, the fastest growing social gaming business in the US, today announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse and an affiliate of Crypto.com, to launch MyPrize Markets, a first of its kind product allowing users to access social gaming and prediction markets for the first time in one unified platform. As Crypto.com's first social gaming partner, MyPrize will leverage the company's enterprise-grade infrastructure to deliver an engaging and intuitive prediction market experience to its massive global user base, now numbering over 1 million+.

"We are excited to partner with Crypto.com to launch all new prediction market products like sports, events, crypto, and more to our million+ users in the US and abroad. Together we will lean in and deliver fun and engaging experiences for our players and bring major enhancements to the social, livestreaming content, and community engagement that the MyPrize platform fosters," said Zach Bruch, Founder & CEO of MyPrize. "After exploring the market, it quickly became obvious to us that Crypto.com has by far the market leading infrastructure for institutional and enterprise scale. Together we will be able to deliver this first of its kind product offering to all of MyPrize's users and onboard our billions in volume into the MyPrize Markets product."

Prediction markets have rapidly evolved from niche financial instruments to mainstream forecasting tools, increasingly used as leading indicators across industries. MyPrize Markets will bring this innovation to all new audiences by combining the power of prediction markets with class leading user experience and design, delivering all new levels of social entertainment across livestreaming, gaming, markets, and more, all in one unified platform.

This strategic partnership continues MyPrize's explosive growth in 2025 and further cements its market position as the leading social gaming and entertainment platform. MyPrize Markets will offer prediction markets across sports, politics, cryptocurrency, and more, all integrated directly with MyPrize's livestreaming platform.

MyPrize Markets is a reinvention of the prediction market status quo, and prioritizes an elegant, frictionless, and user centric experience. Today, prediction markets are for traders; but soon, MyPrize is bringing markets to everyone for the first time. The platform takes a user-first approach, fusing MyPrize's signature livestreaming and social capabilities with event-based market participation so users and creators alike can connect and explore conversations and events together in real-time.

"We are seeing a massive change in how financial markets are converging with other products. We have been at the forefront of the convergence of crypto with TradFi. Now, we are at the forefront of a similar convergence with live social platforms and financial markets with our partner, MyPrize. Together, we are positioned to grow, innovate, and be the leader in prediction market products, which allow information discovery of what matters to retail users," said Travis McGhee, Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Markets at Crypto.com. "This next generation of financial markets will require velocity and scale, qualities that Zach and his team at MyPrize have – they bring best in class experiences to their userbase and billions in volume to Crypto.com . This partnership will make MyPrize the first integrated app allowing users to access markets, gaming, livestreaming, and social all in one application, which will level-up prediction markets for the first time."

Crypto.com brings unparalleled credibility and infrastructure to the partnership. Crypto.com is an industry leader in regulatory compliance and security. The company's CFTC-registered derivatives exchange ensures institutional-grade security while MyPrize maintains complete control over the user experience and interface design. MyPrize joins a world-class roster of global partners including Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Formula 1, UFC, and the UEFA Champions League.

The platform will be available across both web and mobile, and accessible both domestically and internationally through MyPrize.us and MyPrize.com.

About MyPrize

MyPrize is the fastest growing free-to-play social gaming and social markets platform in the world, redefining how people play, watch, and connect with one another with gaming and markets online. Pioneering multiplayer experiences where users can join forces with creators, streamers, and friends, MyPrize provides a platform built for shared moments and massive communities.

MyPrize transcends boundaries, giving players and fans what they have been desperately craving: an all-in-one open platform that combines the best of online gaming, live streaming, and social markets, powered by MyPrize's proprietary AI personalization engine. With SOC 2 Type 1 certification, MyPrize maintains institutional-grade security while building the future of online entertainment. For more information, please visit MyPrize.us or MyPrize.com for international players.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) is an affiliate of Crypto.com and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization; CDNA offers the trading of prediction market contracts, as well as economic and cryptocurrency event contracts.

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of MyPrize)

[email protected]

Crypto.com

press@crypto.com

SOURCE MyPrize