James Hardie Building Products Inc. Honored as a 2024 National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes

The National Recognition for Superior Product Quality and Customer Service Marks the 16th Time James Hardie has Received the Award

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a North American leader in home building products, has been recognized as a 2024 National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners who have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. This marks the 16th time in 18 years James Hardie has been named as a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes.

James Hardie, known for its signature Hardie® fiber cement siding and trim products designed to stand the test of time, has consistently set the industry standard for producing durable, affordable, and climate-resilient building solutions.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes," said Sean Gadd, president of North America for James Hardie Building Products, Inc. "This recognition demonstrates our dedication to delivering superior products and customer service. We remain committed to producing innovative quality products known for superior design and best-in-class durability that results in the most desirable homes for builders and homeowners alike."

As an industry leader, James Hardie paves the way in creating superior and enduring home exterior products, while empowering homeowners and builders alike to achieve the home of their dreams through personalized design options. Hardie® products are world-renowned for their added benefit of trusted protection. Hardie® fiber cement products are well-known for being noncombustible and helping provide protection against the elements, including severe weather.

"James Hardie has earned the distinction of National Preferred Partner for exemplifying high standards of quality and service," said John Schiegg, VP of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes. "By working together, we're creating the best home building experience possible for our customers."

James Hardie participates in the home builder's supplier evaluation annually that helps David Weekley Homes assess current partners. This process is anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, an evaluation involving a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion to measure excellence. A total of 123 companies were evaluated this year and 20% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 18 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 120,000 homes and had revenues in excess of $3 billion dollars last year. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

