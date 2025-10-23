James Hardie and Boise Cascade Company Announce Expanded Distribution Partnership

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE / ASX: JHX) ("James Hardie" or the "Company"), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, today announced an expansion of its product offering with Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) ("Boise Cascade"), a leading wholesale distributor of building materials in North America.

Under a new multi-year agreement, Boise Cascade will now distribute AZEK® Exteriors and TimberTech® Decking and Railing products in the Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. markets, alongside the full suite of Hardie® products. Boise Cascade's extensive network of 39 distribution locations across North America serves independent lumberyards, one-step dealers, and retailers across a wide range of building product categories. The expanded product offering strengthens Boise Cascade's ability to offer James Hardie's complete portfolio of high-quality, value-added products.

"We're looking forward to building on our long-term strategic partnership with James Hardie," said Nate Jorgensen, CEO of Boise Cascade. "The addition of TimberTech® gives us access to a leading composite decking brand in the Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. markets for the first time. Boise Cascade and James Hardie have many shared values, including our commitment to quality service, and we're proud to increase our line-up of their value-added, high-quality products that we know our customers are looking for."

Aaron Erter, CEO of James Hardie Industries emphasized the importance of the partnership, noting that "as a leading distributor, Boise Cascade allows us to expand access to our extensive line-up of industry-leading products that are both resilient and beautiful. In addition, the expanded offering will help fuel our mutual growth ambitions by broadening our portfolio of siding products featuring ColorPlus® Technology providing greater reach through our combined base. We are thrilled to introduce the TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors brands into our long-standing relationship with Boise Cascade."

James Hardie's new portfolio of high-performance, low-maintenance exterior brands includes Hardie®, and an extended family of brands including TimberTech®, AZEK® Exteriors, Versatex® and StruXure®, offering incredible value, as well as endless design possibilities for homeowners looking for siding, decking, trim, railing, and pergolas.

For more information on Hardie® products, visit www.jameshardie.com.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible* and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/all-about-james-hardie/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.JamesHardie.com.au.

*Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit www.bc.com .

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X [formerly Twitter]

Media Contact:

James Hardie

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.