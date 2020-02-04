James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy, Signs with BigSpeak

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is proud to welcome James Lawrence , the Iron Cowboy, to their exclusive speaker roster. Lawrence is best known for completing 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 consecutive days across 50 states. He redefined impossible by pushing human endurance far past the known limits and is now bringing his insights and mindset to the stage.

Beginning in 2010, Lawrence set out on a journey to find his physical limitations. He set his first World Record by completing 22 70.3 Ironman races in just 30 weeks, exceeding the previous record of 20. In 2012, he set his second world record by completing 30 full-distance triathlons (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run) in less than 52 weeks, across 11 countries, crushing the previous world record of 22. It was then that Lawrence realized his limitations weren't physical; they were mental.

In 2015, Lawrence completed his 50.50.50 goal, garnering the title of Iron Cowboy. After completing each Ironman, he then had to travel to the next state in time to do it again the next day. His coach didn't think he could do it (doctors thought he would die), but with the support of his family and grassroots funding, Lawrence accomplished exactly what he set out to do. His journey was chronicled in the 2018 documentary Iron Cowboy, which is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.

Lawrence has taken the stage for companies such as Google, Proctor and Gamble, and Nike using his unlimited human potential to uplift others to their greatest heights. He shares his Herculean 50-day journey and all of the wonderful, miserable and life-threatening events that happened, as well as the lessons he learned along the way.

About BigSpeak:

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau that serves 68% of the global Fortune 1000 and is the first choice for clients who need keynote speakers. BigSpeak provides expert guidance and creates inspiring audience experiences that transform people and organizations. BigSpeak serves the event and meeting planning needs of its wide variety of clients—including corporations, associations, and universities. BigSpeak's keynote speakers range from business speakers, world-class athletes, best-selling authors, award-winning entertainers to global icons, and more.

Contact:

Marianne Kuga

(805) 965-1400

marketing@bigspeak.com



SOURCE BigSpeak Speakers Bureau

Related Links

www.bigspeak.com

